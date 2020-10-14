London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/14/2020 -- A well-renowned creative construction company, Scott Fleary offers tailored construction solutions to the creative services industry such as television, theatre, live events and retail. From project management and carpentry to design technology and installation, the company takes care of everything when it comes to stage and theatre scenery construction. The company creates bespoke stage sets for hundreds of events worldwide including conferences, exhibitions, awards/gala dinners, marketing events, and high-profile sporting events.



They have a long history of constructing a wide range of temporary structures ranging from single use, through touring structures, stages for television and set designs, broadcast studios, and semi-permanent installations.



Creating bespoke staging solutions to meet clients' needs, the company can build stages for events of all sizes. Every structure they provide is uniquely engineered and designed to suit each clients' requirements. They are pioneers in making presentation stages for high-profile events as well as custom temporary stages for any event or occasion. The company also builds stage sets for art installations to help people celebrate their success. Their ingenuity in finding ways to realise the most extreme creative vision is what allows them to use incredible innovation to provide bespoke solutions.



Scott Fleary is one of the most sought after set builders in London and has been actively operating in the industry for years. Over the last 28 years, the company's multi-disciplined approach to serving different sectors within the industry has not only proven to be a benefit technically but it has served to build a company that has a depth of knowledge across all scenic disciplines, unrivalled by its competitors. The organisation has a 20,000 sq. ft. modern unit workshop in Battersea that helps them provide bespoke stage construction services to businesses of all sizes.



Talking about their design and installation services, one of the representatives from the company stated, "Scott Fleary is a leading designer and installer of scenery, set construction and technical solutions for the creative services, including television, theatre, live events and retail. Our design tech team provides the foundations for the success of every project. Our CNC department offers years of experience, enabling them to deliver projects that meet demanding requirements on time. We excel at turning all designs into fully elaborated construction drawings."



About Scott Fleary

Scott Fleary is a trusted provider of stunning scenery and technical solutions for the creative services industry. The company was officially founded in September 1993 by two friends Matthew Scott and Ken Fleary. They both had a dream to build high standard craftsmanship scenery for a wide spectrum entertainment and arts industry, using primary values - excellence and creativity. The company is committed to providing the best bespoke construction solutions to the creative services industries, whilst employing innovative techniques to realise even the most challenging designs.



