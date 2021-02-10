Scott Fleary Offers the Best Art Installation Services to the Creative Services Industry in London

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/10/2021 -- Scott Fleary, a well-renowned creative construction company offers a unique and easy solution to client's stage set requirements. They have an experienced design tech team that excels at turning all designs into fully elaborated construction drawings. They have worked on a variety of art installations comprising several noteworthy projects in London and beyond. Some of the prominent projects include Take my lightning but don't steal my thunder, Arcadia, and Richard Tuttle's 'I Don't Know. The Weave of Textile Language'. Their team takes care of every client's needs when it comes to handling the artwork onsite. They have a variety of short-and long-term storage solutions for the safety of one's fine art and other collections.



Talking about their design and installation services, one of the representatives from the company stated, "Scott Fleary is a leading designer and installer of scenery, set construction and technical solutions for the creative services, including television, theatre, live events and retail. Our design tech team provides the foundations for the success of every project. We excel at turning all designs into fully elaborated construction drawings."



With more than 28 years of experience in the industry, Scott Fleary is one of the reputed builders in London. The company adopts a multi-disciplined approach to help cater to different industries within the industry. Their approach has not only proven to be an advantage technically but also helped develop a company that possesses in-depth knowledge across all scenic disciplines, unmatched by its competitors. Scott Fleary has a 20,000 sq. ft. modern unit workshop in Battersea that helps them offer tailored stage construction services to businesses of all sizes. Apart from offering art installation services, the company also offers project management, design technology, carpentry, CNC, paint & finish, and many more.



About Scott Fleary

Scott Fleary is a trusted provider of stunning scenery and technical solutions for the creative services industry. The company was officially founded in September 1993 by two friends Matthew Scott and Ken Fleary. They both had a dream to build high standard craftsmanship scenery for a wide spectrum of entertainment and arts industry, using primary values - excellence and creativity. The company is committed to providing the best bespoke construction solutions to the creative services industries, whilst employing innovative techniques to realise even the most challenging designs.



For more information, please visit: https://www.scottfleary.com/



Contact Details



Scott Fleary

Unit 1-4, 170 Rowan Rd, London SW16 5BN, United Kingdom

Phone: 020 8679 7513

Email: info@scottfleary.com