Scott Fleary Offers the Best Creative Construction Solutions to the Creative Services Industry

Scott Fleary, a well-renowned creative construction company, offers creative construction solutions to the creative services industry, including theatre, television, retail, and live events. Be it project management and carpentry or design technology and installation, their team handles everything especially when it comes to theatre scenery construction. The company creates bespoke stage sets for several events worldwide such as awards/gala dinners, conferences, marketing events, exhibitions, and high-profile sporting events.



They have a brief history of developing a comprehensive range of temporary structures from single use, via broadcast studios, stages for television and set designs, touring structures, and semi-permanent installations. Every structure offered by them is uniquely engineered and designed to meet every customer's needs. Their team of metal fabricators and engineers are not just creators because they are also true artists. From sensitive lightweight decorative pieces to fully structural platforms, they can create anything with the help of a broad range of crafts and skills, which are all manufactured in their firm's workshop. Moreover, their engineers also deal in creating, developing motion and handling solutions.



Talking about their services, one of the representatives from the company stated," From start to finish their team takes care of every aspect in each project. Scott Fleary as a key driver of the project, can build, deliver, install, design, store. Anywhere in the UK and worldwide. Made in London and installed nationally & globally."



One of the most reputed builders in London, Scott Fleary has been active in the industry for the past 28 years. The company follows a multi-disciplined approach to cater to various sectors in the respective industry to not just benefit technically but also create an organisation that has complete understanding across all scenic disciplines, which is unmatched by its competitors. The company encompasses a 20,000 sq. ft. modern unit workshop in Battersea that aids them to offer tailored engineering services to businesses of all types and sizes.



Scott Fleary is a trusted provider of stunning scenery and technical solutions for the creative services industry. The company was officially founded in September 1993 by two friends Matthew Scott and Ken Fleary. They both had a dream to build high standard craftsmanship scenery for a wide spectrum of entertainment and arts industry, using primary values - excellence and creativity. The company is committed to providing the best bespoke construction solutions to the creative services industries, whilst employing innovative techniques to realise even the most challenging designs.



