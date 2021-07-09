London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/09/2021 -- A well-renowned creative construction company, Scott Fleary offers the best theatre scenery construction to the creative services industry. When it comes to theatre scenery construction, the company takes good care of everything from project management and carpentry, to design technology and installation. They create bespoke stage sets for various events worldwide, such as marketing events, conferences, awards/gala dinners, exhibitions, and high-profile sporting events. Be it lightweight decorative pieces or fully structural platforms, they can create almost anything with the help of a variety of crafts and skills that are constructed in their organisation's workshop.



They have a team of skilled project managers and construction coordinators, providing a wide range of temporary structures differing from single-use, through touring structures, broadcast studios, stages for television and set designs, and semi-permanent installations. The firm has a history of creating stages for events of all sizes as per the needs of the customers. They are experts in building presentation stages for high-profile events and custom temporary stages for any kind of event or occasion. Every structure designed by them is perfectly engineered and made to meet each customers' needs.



Talking about their services, one of the representatives from the company stated, "The Scott Fleary team of engineers and metal fabricators are not only creators but also true artists. Encompassing a wide variety of crafts and skills, they can create anything from delicate lightweight decorative pieces to fully structural platforms, which are all fabricated in our workshop. Our engineers also specialise in developing, creating motion, and control solutions."



One of the most reputed builders in London, Scott Fleary has been active in the industry for the past 28 years. The company follows a multi-disciplined approach to cater to various sectors in the respective industry to not just benefit technically but also create an organisation that has complete understanding across all scenic disciplines, which is unmatched by its competitors. The company encompasses a 20,000 sq. ft. modern unit workshop in Battersea that aids them to offer tailored engineering services to businesses of all types and sizes.



About Scott Fleary

Scott Fleary is a trusted provider of stunning scenery and technical solutions for the creative services industry. The company was officially founded in September 1993 by two friends Matthew Scott and Ken Fleary. They both had a dream to build high standard craftsmanship scenery for a wide spectrum of entertainment and arts industry, using primary values - excellence and creativity. The company is committed to providing the best bespoke construction solutions to the creative services industries, whilst employing innovative techniques to realise even the most challenging designs.



