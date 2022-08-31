Scott Fleary Offers Theatre Set Installation Services for National and Worldwide Events

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/31/2022 -- Scott Fleary, a reputed name in the creative construction sector, offers theatre set installation services for national and worldwide events. They provide theatre set installation services that include the design and installation of stage sets, lighting, audio and video components. They work with you to ensure everything is installed with care and on time for your fantastic show. They have highly trained professionals working with full proficiency and providing the installation is completed within the specified time frame.



Their team is experienced in managing theatre set installation projects, both in the UK and overseas, and understands the importance of being able to work flexibly within tight timescales. Their team is appreciated by clients for their promptness, timely execution, and cost-effectiveness when installing theatre sets. At their large workshop in London, they ensure their beautiful theatre sets meet clients' bespoke designs and requirements. Theatres looking for exceptional handiwork in the design and installation of theatre sets can check out Scott Fleary's website for more information.



A representative from the company stated, "From start to finish, our team takes care of every aspect of each project. Scott Fleary as a key driver of the project, can build, deliver, install, design, and store. Anywhere in the UK and worldwide. Whether you need a theatre set installation or another creative set installation service, we are the team you need. As a professional stage set installation company, we can be your single source for the entire installation of your next production."



Scott Fleary is one of London's most sought-after set builders and has been actively operating in the industry for years. Over the years, the company's multi-disciplinary approach to serving different sectors within the industry. The organisation has a 20,000 sq. ft. modern unit workshop in Battersea that helps them provide bespoke stage construction services to businesses of all sizes.



Scott Fleary is a trusted provider of stunning scenery and technical solutions for the creative services industry. The company was officially founded in September 1993 by two friends, Matthew Scott and Ken Fleary. They both had a dream to build high-standard craftsmanship scenery for a broad spectrum of entertainment and arts industries, using primary values, excellence and creativity. The company is committed to providing the best bespoke construction solutions to the creative services industries whilst employing innovative techniques to realise even the most challenging designs.



