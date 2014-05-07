Scott Mountain by the Brook Offers Apartments Near I-205 and Clackamas Town Center in Portland, Oregon

Portland, OR -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2014 -- For relaxing ground- and second-floor apartments in three ideal floor plans, Scott Mountain is renting pet-friendly units with forest and mountain views and nearby parks and gardens. There are ample amenities both indoors and outdoors. Inside, residents will enjoy bedroom ceiling fans, appliances, added cabinet space, washers and dryers, window coverings, and luxury carpeting. Selected units have built-in kitchen desks, vaulted ceilings, and forest or mountain views while these units last. Every unit offers a covered patio or balcony along with added storage.



Scott Mountain by the Brook is a community-gathering place complete with a fully furnished clubhouse, coffee bar options, wireless Internet, an outdoor amphitheater, and disability access. For those who love the outdoors, the surrounding area and landscaped grounds will be a plus for residents who like to get exercise, stay fit, and enjoy the beauty of a wooded setting. In the warmer months, tenants will enjoy a sundeck, resort-style pool, hot tub, enclosed spa and sauna, and a well-equipped fitness center. A playground is available for the kids, and a sport court is open to anyone in the family for fun and recreation.



Some of the special features at Scott Mountain by the Brook include availability of a detached garage, pet-friendly units with some restrictions, a car wash center, assigned carports, easy access to public transportation within walking distance, and close proximity to the freeway. Residents can travel to shopping malls, restaurants, and entertainment facilities within minutes.



Scott Mountain by the Brook apartments are available for viewing with a professional and courteous management team Mon-Fri 9-6, Sat 10-5. Visit the Scott Mountain by the Brook online at http://www.scottmountainbythebrook.com for maps, photos, and availability, or stop by the rental office off I-205 at 7828 SE Aspen Summit Drive in Portland, Oregon.



About Scott Mountain by the Brook Apartments

Cottonwood Capital Property management II, LLC, professionally manages Scott Mountain by the Brook apartments.



Contact Information

Phone: 855-754-3446

Address: 7828 SE Aspen Summit Drive, Portland, Oregon

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