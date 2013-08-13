Scott Pitts - 1st Arkansas Resident Appointed to NRPA 17-Member Board of Directors

Ashburn, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/13/2013 -- The National Recreation and Park Association (NRPA) appointed Scott Pitts to the organization’s 2013-2014 Board of Directors.



NRPA’s Board of Directors is composed of 19 individuals. Board members are representative of NRPA’s membership, which includes leaders in the park, recreation and conservation movement, park and recreation professionals, and individuals from corporations, industry suppliers, commercial businesses, and volunteer and civic groups.



“Scott will be an asset to our Board,” said Dr. Robert Ashcraft, chair of NRPA’s Board of Directors. “He has supported the park and recreation movement and NRPA’s mission on many levels throughout his career. We are excited to have his expertise and leadership skills, which we know will contribute to achieving NRPA’s goals and moving the association forward.”



Scott has executed promotions in 68 countries and has a proven ability to manage multiple large-scale commercial projects cost effectively, whilst identifying critical issues and implementing effective solutions. “We look forward to having Scott’s extensive marketing and branding experience on our Board” says NRPA President and CEO, Barbara Tulipane



He has worked for several Fortune 100 Companies and prestigious brands/organizations such as The Coca-Cola Company, Sony Pictures Entertainment, Samsung Electronics, Walmart, Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA), The Vatican, and the International Olympic Committee (IOC).



He has recently founded www.scottpittsconsulting.com , offering clients affordable effective marketing services with expert coaching and planning.



The new members of the NRPA Board of Directors were installed in early October during NRPA’s Annual Congress & Exposition in Houston, Texas.



The National Recreation and Park Association is a national not-for-profit organization dedicated to advancing park, recreation and conservation efforts that enhance quality of life for all people. Through its network of 30,000 recreation and park professionals and citizens, NRPA encourages the promotion of healthy lifestyles, recreation initiatives, and conservation of natural and cultural resources. For more information, visit www.NRPA.org . For digital access to NRPA’s flagship publication, Parks & Recreation, visit www.parksandrec-magazine.org



About Scott Pitts Consulting

Scott Pitts Consulting is a US-based affordable effective marketing services company offering clients expert coaching and planning. For more information visit www.scottpittsconsulting.com



Media Contact:

Lauren Hoffmann

703.858.2151

lhoffmann@nrpa.org



Jennifer Parker

404-276-9217

jenniferparkerPR@gmail.com