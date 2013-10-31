Scott Storick Joins Athletes at Eighth Annual Sallarulo's Race for Champions

Boca Raton, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/31/2013 -- Sallarulo’s Race for Champions announces Scott Storick as a 2013 Platinum sponsor. Now in its 8th year Sallarulo’s Race for Champions has helped raise more than 4 million dollars, helping provide vital funding for all Special Olympics programming. Storick has been active with the race since meeting founder, Paul Sallarulo. "His dedication for Special Olympics is inspiring. These athletes and organization have a passion that you don’t witness every day. It’s always great when you get the opportunity to team with people you admire."



Sallarulo’s Race for Champions raises funds for over 1800 Special Olympics Athletes. The Race consists of local community members, with and without disabilities running alongside each other. The race is followed by a day of family fun with their annual Carnival of Champions. This year the race hopes to raise vital funds for Special Olympics Florida - Broward County Programs which will educate county residents on the abilities of individuals with disabilities by sharing the athletes’ gifts, skills and friendship with the community.



Storick’s involvement with athletic foundations started with his alma mater, UNC Charlotte and has continued on since "Sports changed my life. They instilled in me a sense of focus that I continue to implement in my private life and my business practice." Storick is a Million Dollar Round Table, MDRT, Top of Table lifetime member and a member of MetLife’s Hall of Fame. Storick is a Registered Representative with John Hancock Financial Network, The Partners Network in Boca Raton Florida. You may contact his office at (561) 417-8220 or online at http://www.scottstorick.com



Sallarulo’s Race for Champions will take Place November 10, 2013 at Nova Southeastern University Davie Campus. For race enrollment or other information please contact Linda Mills at 954-262-2150 or visit online at http://www.sallarulosraceforchampions.org. All proceeds benefit the athletes of Special Olympics. 513-20131002-159203



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