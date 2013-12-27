Austin, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/27/2013 -- The newest book by the creator of the Chris and Piggy children's book series was recently announced in the general interest family website Home and Recreation. The next book in the series, Christ and Piggy Make Pancakes, is scheduled for release in February.



Home and Recreation contributor Stanley Schwartz provided comment on the recently published article: "We are very proud to be the first media outlet announcing the upcoming Chris and Piggy book. We're happy that Scott Tucker recognizes that Home and Recreation is a great place to connect with his audience."



According to editors of Home and Recreation, the website appeals to many of the same people who are readers of Tucker's children's books. Stanley Schwartz cited feedback from Home and Recreation readers indicating that many of the site's fans are parents with young children.



"We serve a readership that is very interested in traditional family values and we publish many stories that aim to help people create a strong family oriented home," said Schwartz. "It makes sense that a large number of our readers are young married couples with young children in the home. Many of Home and Recreation's readers are already fans of Scott Tucker's previous Chris and Piggy books."



Home and Recreation contributor Stanley Schwartz stated that the site hopes to convert some of it's readers into new Scott Tucker fans.



"The Chris and Piggy series is a really great addition to any child's library, because the stories teach wholesome values that are missing from so much of today's entertainment. We strongly believe in the need for wholesome entertainment and we think that Scott Tucker absolutely delivers."



Scott Tucker is the author and illustrator responsible for bringing Chris and Piggy to the world. His third children's book, Chris and Piggy Make Pancakes, is scheduled for publication in February.



About HomeAndRecreation.org

HomeAndRecreation.org is a site that offers a platform for like minded people to share and discuss ideas, tips, news, and reviews on the important things that can help turn a house into a home. The site is the ideal destination for people who want to discover how small things can make big differences. Whether it's remodeling, interior design, art, gardening, outdoor recreation or indoor fun you'll find it all plus even more by visiting homeandrecreation.org