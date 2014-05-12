Everything Entertaining Features Amateur Artist Scott Tucker

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/12/2014 -- A recent article from Everything Entertaining takes an early look at the newest gallery show featuring Scott Tucker.



The Main St. Art House has taken on a new show put together by Scott Tucker and the John Hunt, owner and director of the Art House. The Art House is known for it’s featuring many amateur artists, mostly but not limited to the local community.



“This is what we are about,” says Henry Utz, chief editor of Everything Entertaining. “We try to present entertainment in all mediums, but our focus lately is on local and everyday art. This is Scott Tucker’s first show and that makes it even more exciting for us to be the first ones letting the information out to the public.”



Tucker says he is a little overwhelmed by all that’s happened in the past few weeks, but that it is becoming a little more comfortable as he’s had some more time to digest it.



“When Everything Entertaining contacted me I was a little surprised as I didn’t think I was anything worth writing about, but they made things super easy and comfortable. We’ve talked on the phone and over email a few times now and it’s been a real pleasure. We’ve also discussed future projects so it is definitely an open ended conversation.”



Utz says he is excited to get a new local artist on board and looks forward to future projects. He also told us about a future event Everything Entertaining is planning featuring local artists from around the United States and hopes to have it put together by the end of the year.



Scott Tucker is an amateur artist that has been active in the community for the past several years offering free art classes as well as much volunteer work. His debut show is called, “Soul Avenue” and is showing all of July at The Art House on Main St.



About Everything Entertaining

Everything Entertaining is a website devoted to all kinds of entertainment and those who seek it out. Keeping abreast of the latest shows and events is no longer the hassle of searching and visiting site upon site as here, it is all in one place. Everything Entertaining features a nice balance of both popular and more experimental events, appealing to everyone from Broadway connoisseur to avant-grade artists. Whether it is movies, art, or music, Everything Entertaining has it covered.



By Salvatore Hoffman