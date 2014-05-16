Scott Tucker and Everything Entertaining Partner Up for New Web Feature

Las Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/16/2014 -- Family entertainer Scott Tucker and online entertainment community Everything Entertaining recently announced a joint venture that will include feature videos as well as online tutorials and audience spotlights. The final product of the collaboration will be presented as a new section of the Everything Entertaining website, and as a series of YouTube videos.



According to Everything Entertaining, editors of the site have been working with Scott Tucker for several months and expect to unveil the addition to their website in August. Riley Stokes, an editor of Everything Entertaining, says that the site is considering releasing some teaser videos before the official launch.



"We've been working with Scott Tucker nearly everyday to record videos and written content," says Riley Stokes of Everything Entertaining. "This is our first time collaborating with someone on this level, and one of the biggest projects we've undertaken."



All of the content for the upcoming web feature will revolve around puppets and puppet shows. The dedicated space on Everything Entertaining will contain full-length guides to various aspects of puppeteering that will give audiences at home a chance to try their hand at the art. The site will also publish articles about the history and culture of puppets, and will host a forum for members to share their experiences and questions.



At the same time that the new website features roll out, Everything Entertaining will also begin releasing a serious of 30 minute videos featuring Scott Tucker, which are currently being professionally filmed and produced. The site will also release five-minute spot light videos featuring members of the Everything Entertaining audience.



Editors of Everything Entertaining say that their latest venture is an important step towards fulfilling the site's larger purpose of inspiring imagination and creative action.



"We publish plenty of content that might spark some ideas in our readers," says Riley Stokes. "Now we're going a step further by giving them all the resources they need and leading interested readers every step of the way with guides, tutorials, and videos."



The tentative date for unveiling the new web feature is August 5th, 2014, but short preview videos should be online sometime in early July.