Gadgets Made Simple and Scott Tucker Host Climate Debate

Bismark, ND -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/19/2014 -- A recent announcement from technology site Gadgets Made Simple declares the site's first foray into interactive media with a live climate debate to be moderated by amateur researcher Scott Tucker. Gadgets Made Simple has been publishing in-depth articles about science and technology for several years, and for the past few months has been searching for opportunities to expand what they do with their platform.



According to editors at Gadgets Made Simple, the site would like to host debates on a regular basis, but future debates hinge on the success of the upcoming debate moderated by Scott Tucker.



The upcoming debate will be conducted using either Skype or Google Hangouts. Scott Tucker will act as moderator and participants will sit on five person teams. Gadgets Made Simple is currently accepting applications for debate participants.



To apply for participation in the debate, send a brief summary of an argument either supporting or disproving climate change or an issue related to climate change to . The summary should be less than 500 words.



The theme of the debate will be climate change. Specific topics that will be addressed will be announced 24 hours before the event takes place.



Jason Short, an editor of Gadgets Made Simple, commented on the goals for the upcoming debate.



"This debate is a test of the waters, if all goes well, this is the kind of thing that Gadgets Made Simple would like to participate in on a regular basis," says Jason Short. "We're grateful to have Scott Tucker lending his expertise and experience. The climate change topic is one that we believe will draw a lot of attention and hopefully lead to some very interesting discussions."



By Andrea Barton



About Gadgets Made Simple

Gadgets Made Simple was founded as a place to explain the technology that people encounter in daily life. Gadgets Made Simple strives to publish articles that highlight interesting technology, examine technological advances throughout history, and break down seemingly complex topics into simple concepts. Learn more at <http://gadgetsmadesimple.com>.