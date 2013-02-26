Scott Tucker's Success Story Appears in Daytona Dream Documentary

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/26/2013 -- Many people dream of making it big in the racing world. But racing isn’t an easy sport to break into. It requires a massive investment of time and money as well as natural-born driving talent.



That is why it’s so interesting to hear the stories of some of racing’s most well-known drivers. Scott Tucker is one such driver. After a few rough years early in life, Scott Tucker managed to pull himself together and achieve phenomenal success in the world of racing.



Today, more and more people are learning about Scott Tucker’s success story thanks to a documentary called “Daytona Dream.” A spokesperson explained what makes that documentary so special:



“Although Scott was a late entry to the racing world, he still managed to impress drivers throughout the industry. Since 2006, Scott has appeared in a number of major racing events and was invited by Ferrari to test-drive new vehicles.”



Scott Tucker and a number of other racecar drivers were invited to test-drive Ferrari’s next generation of super-cars. Exclusive new racing models were given to Scott Tucker and several other privileged drivers.



Today, Scott Tucker manages his own racing team and competes in races throughout the world. The “Daytona Dream” documentary has introduced more and more people to the Scott Tucker story, and the spokesperson explains that “Daytona Dream” is all about showing people how far hard work can get them:



“No matter who you are or where you come from, hard work can break down all barriers. Hard work got Scott Tucker to where he is today, and “Daytona Dream” is meant to inspire anyone who wants to see what hard work can get them. Whether young or old, we want everybody who hears the Scott Tucker story to be inspired by what they discover.”



