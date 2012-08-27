Scottish Friendly Embarks on New Modern Life Insurance Scheme

Glasgow, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/27/2012 -- Beagle Street will make life insurance cheaper, simpler and more accessible because it provides instant cover as soon as clients buy and there are no medicals required. Leading financial services group, Scottish Friendly, will underwrite the cover, which starts from as little as £3 a month.



The life insurance plans will be flexible with different levels of cover to meet individual needs and critical illness cover as a separate or combined policy. All documents will be available online immediately and it’s accessible on mobiles and tablets as well as PCs and laptops.



Neil Lovatt, sales and marketing director of Scottish Friendly said: “This is an exciting development in the life insurance market and we are delighted to be leading the way with our partners at BGL, making cover easy and accessible for all. This is a key milestone in the diversification of our business and to see it unveiled in our 150th year makes it all the more significant.”



Director of Beagle Street, Matthew Gledhill said: “The way life insurance is currently bought is completely outdated, and we wanted to change that. With most life insurance providers it takes an average of 11 days to go from quote to cover. Beagle Street gets you covered in around 11 minutes.”



Beagle Street life insurance can be bought direct at http://www.beaglestreet.com and through leading comparison sites.



About Scottish Friendly

Scottish Friendly is a progressive and modern financial services group. The group provides investors and their families with a wide range of investment products.