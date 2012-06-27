Scottish Friendly & Emma's Diary Launch Online Partnership

Glasgow, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/27/2012 -- The Scottish Friendly family finance section is aimed at providing Emma’s Diary visitors with the best current resources and advice available to help navigate all the changes for expectant Mums’ lives through pregnancy and beyond.



Scottish Friendly has researched all the financial aspects of becoming a parent for the first time, and presented the information in five key sections: Planning, Working, Saving, Benefits & Protecting Your Future.



Visitors can contact Scottish Friendly if they have further enquiries and there are numerous helpful links including a budgeting calculator and checklist for maternity leave that can be easily accessed via www.emmasdiary.co.uk.



Calum Bennie, marketing manager at Scottish Friendly commented: “As a provider of family focused products we often encounter questions from new parents about the financial aspect of starting a family. It can seem daunting for anyone, especially in the current economic environment, so we have worked hard with Emma’s Diary to give a clear blueprint on making the most of your money as a new parent. Our hope is that visitors can use this site and simply focus on the most valuable thing of all, their baby.”



Nick Watts, head of data and partnerships at Emma’s Diary commented: “It is key for us to ensure that we provide our mums with the best possible information and advice when it comes to pregnancy and early motherhood, and our partnership with Scottish Friendly fits perfectly with this ethos.”



About Scottish Friendly

Scottish Friendly is a progressive and modern financial services group. The group provides investors and their families with a wide range of products, from simple savings solutions, such as friendly society tax free savings plans to administration of sophisticated whole of market open architecture ‘wrap’ investments.