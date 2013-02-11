Tifton, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/11/2013 -- The Supreme Council, 33º Scottish Rite Freemasonry Southern Jurisdiction, U.S.A., has selected Barry Barbee, CEO of Auto Wranglers and www.autowranglers.com, for its corporate sponsor in its latest charity drive. Final approval for the partnership was given on Oct. 2 by Ronald A. Seale, 33º Sovereign Grand Commander Supreme Council, 33º. Seale is the director of the Scottish Rite in the U.S.A.



Matt Szramoski, director of development of the Scottish Rite, had this to say: “Scottish Rite looks forward to utilizing this new program in cooperation with Auto Wranglers to raise funds for the House of the Temple Historic Preservation Foundation and local Scottish Rite charities that assist children with speech disorders, scholarships and much more.”The House of the Temple Historic Preservation Foundation is both a landmark of Washington, D.C. and the headquarters of the Southern Jurisdiction of Freemasonry. With a priceless collection of books and artifacts, special care is necessary to preserve these treasures for generations to come. With Autowrangers.com help, it is a hope to raise the last of 98 million dollars for the renovations.



The RiteCare Childhood Language Program is a system of 178 clinics, centers and programs for children and speech therapists. The program works with preschoolers who have speech difficulties and school-age children with reading difficulties. All centers are staffed with certified speech therapists and pathologists. No child is turned away for any service regardless of race, creed or family’s inability to pay.



The Scottish Rite Scholarship Program awards scholarships to students who meet academic and community service requirements. Various scholarships are available from the Scottish Rite, and all scholarships are funded through donations.



It is because the Scottish Rite philanthropies exist solely on donations that Barbee and his Autowranglers.com business was selected as a corporate partner.



Barbee is a member of the Scottish Rite and started Autowranglers.com recently. Autowranglers.com is a nationwide car buying service. Contact Barbee or his staff, get a quote and accept, and someone comes within 24 hours to take your car and leave you a check. You may also elect to send your check to a charity of choice, which is why Scottish Rite chose Autowranglers.com as a corporate partner in the charity.



“If you have a vehicle, boat, tractor, plane or other vehicle with wheels, Auto Wranglers will buy it from you and on your behalf will cut a check for the proceeds of the sale to the House of the Temple Historic Preservation Foundation for its Rebuilding the Temple Campaign. Even more special is the fact that funding will also directly go to the Rite Care Children’s Hospitals. To find out more about this special program, you can contact Auto Wranglers at 1-877-845-7378. Your name is on the check as a donor, and your donation is tax deductible,” said Barbee in a phone interview.



The Scottish Rite’s charities are all 501(c)(3) organizations. All donations, including cars are tax deductible to the extent allowed by law. The tax identification number for the Temple is 52-1664576.



For additional information on the Scottish Rite, visit Scottishrite.org, and for additional information on how to donate your car to the Scottish Rite Foundation, visit http://www.autowranglers.com