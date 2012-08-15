Scottish Whisky Store Offers Splendid Whisky Collection for Whisky Lovers

Edinburgh, Scotland -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/15/2012 -- The Scottish whisky store offers a complete online whisky delivery service for whisky fanciers. The kinds of whisky they deliver include Blended Whisky, Single Malts, Blended Malt, Single Cask, Bourbon, Grain or Pot Still. Whiskies distilled at all the renowned distilleries in Scotland are offered by the Scottish whisky store.



Whisky or whiskey is a type of distilled alcoholic beverage made from fermented grain mash. Different grains are used for different varieties, including barley, malted barley, rye, malted rye, wheat, and corn. Whisky is typically aged in wooden casks, made generally of charred white oak. Whisky or whisky-like products are produced in most grain-growing areas such as American whisky, Scottish whisky, Irish whisky, Canadian whisky, Japanese whisky and Swedish whisky. If anyone wants to buy whisky online, the Scottish whisky store offers a selected collection of exotic whiskies for them.



Scotch whisky is popular worldwide due to its complexity, variety and quality. The Scots have always been the best in manufacturing Scotch whisky all over the world. There are now over 100 working distilleries in Scotland producing the finest quality whisky for Scotch whisky lovers all over world. The ingredients are simple, grain, yeast and add water. This mix creates a weak beer which is then put into copper stills and distilled. This produces a clear spirit which is then added to (mainly) use oak casks. The spirit is put into a variety of oak casks (most often sherry butts & bourbon barrels, wine casks and port pipes) some water is added to dilute the alcohol content. The casks are the stored for a minimum of three years allowing for some good fresh Scottish air to flow through the warehouse. The contact of wood and spirit over many years determines the flavor and color of the end product.



The Scottish Whisky Store aims to offer the highest quality whisky products at a reasonable price and ensure they arrive with the customers in mint condition. If customers want to buy rare whiskies they inform the customers about the condition of the bottle before sending as by their nature the packaging is not always mint condition.



About The Scottish Whisky Store

The Scottish Whisky Store provides a wide range of Whiskies which are distributed globally. They aim to provide a personalized service and expand their internet whisky brand internationally to every corner of the globe. To learn more visit http://www.scottishwhiskystore.com/