Scottscape Tree Service Company: Best Licensed Tree Care Company in Columbus, Ohio

Columbus, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/19/2013 -- Trees are considered an invaluable aspect of nature, very essential for supporting the life on earth. Trees not only make our Earth velvety green and but also have a major role to play in the Ecosystem. Extensive tree care services are nowadays offered by certain companies which specialize in the genre of maintaining the health as well as beauty of the trees of their clients.



The professionals who work for these companies are called arborists. Arborists are specially trained and knowledgeable professionals who offer the best quality tree care, promoting work safety & environment-friendly practices and at the same time attempting to preserve the trees’ vitality. Hiring the services of Tree Care Companies comes with many advantages; they will send professional arborists for handling the clients’ residential as well as commercial tree care projects and while handling these projects arborists often offer services like pruning/trimming, tree removal, planting, Health care services for trees, fertilization services, aeration services and so on.



One such very reputed Tree Service Company offering quality tree care services in the Columbus, Ohio region is Scottscape Tree Service Company. The company operates through its official website www.columbustree911.com. The company is offering its services since the year 2003. The company is owned by Scott Lacey. He is a certified arborist who understands the client’s need, psychology, and helps the client in every way to take care of his or her trees. The Company is an ISA Certified Arborist company and has very recently won the 2012 Angie’s List Super Service Award. The company is a completely insured company offering the best price for their services and clients at anytime can call at the company’s hotline number and ask for free of cost estimate.



“Our team of arborists has proved their expertise every time a natural disaster due to turbulent wind or heavy snowfall has struck the Columbus region. In no time they could manage the entire chaos my removing the snow, the uprooted trees that were barricading roads. We are proud to meet the expectation of every client of ours within the client’s affordability and very skillfully our accredited arborists impart the clients’ property with a pristine professional image” says a team member.



Some of the major services offered by the company are tree trimming, snow removal, stump grinding, tree removal, hazard assessment etc. High quality equipments are used by company staffs and they handle every small or big project with equal care.



“Scottscape Tree Service Company rendered wonderful services on my Oakwood felling. I want to thank the company crew for this” says a happy client. For more info visit www.columbustree911.com



Email: info@columbustree911.com

Call: (614) 554-8937

http://www.columbustree911.com