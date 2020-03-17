Scottsdale AC Contractor Provides ENERGY STAR Checkups

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/17/2020 -- SCOTTSDALE, AZ—With winter on its last legs, Maricopa County home and business owners are enjoying mild temperatures before triple digits hit. Unfortunately, the best springtime plans can be waylaid by allergy symptoms as Scottsdale wildflowers and desert plants begin to bloom.



Tree pollens like mesquite, juniper and ash are especially high in spring and are quickly followed by Bermuda grass and other sinus-provoking grass varieties. Perpetuated by dry air and a notable lack of rain, Arizona allergies are some of the country's worst.



Phoenix Air Quality Exacerbated by Pollution

The American College of Allergy, Asthma, and Immunology reports that over 50 million Americans have some kind of annual allergies. Previously considered a healing climate, Greater Phoenix is now known for its "brown cloud" air quality. Last year, the city ranked seventh on the American Lung Association's list of most ozone-polluted metro areas. The area's increasing smog and lack of mold- and pollen-killing frost put residents at heightened risk for asthma, heart attacks and respiratory disease.



Home Performance Services Keep Homes Healthy & Efficient

As an ENERGY STAR Arizona Home Performance Contractor, Larson Air Conditioning is gearing up to help Scottsdale residents manage the spring onslaught of allergens and urban pollution. The company's home performance services include duct repair and sealing, air quality assessments, energy-efficient upgrades and blown insulation services in Scottsdale.



ENERGY STAR-certified home experts like Larson Air Conditioning also are certified by the Building Performance Institute—an industry authority developing American National Standards for home performance. "We take a whole-house approach to our customers' air quality and home energy problems," said company owner Jared Larson. "Looking at your house as a series of integrated systems and equipment, we determine which components need maintenance, repair or extra TLC. Then, we recommend DIY projects and professional improvements that enhance the health, safety and energy efficiency of your house."



Common Allergens & Air Quality Problems

Pollen, pet dander, dust mites, home chemicals and mold are just a few contaminants found in Southwest desert homes. Larson Air Conditioning installs, repairs and maintains high-performance air quality systems that mitigate allergens, filter particulates and kill airborne pathogens.



One of the company's most popular indoor air quality products is its in-duct air purifier. The ultraviolet purifier cleans every cubic inch of a home's air and easily installs into existing HVAC ductwork. "Our in-duct air purifier produces charged ions and hydroperoxide molecules that circulate throughout a building," said Larson. "Together, these particles destroy contaminants and cause dust and allergen particulates to clump together so heating filters can remove them effectively."



"Customers also appreciate the UV purifier's ability to destroy volatile organic compounds twice as fast as similar air cleaners," Larson noted. "Recent studies have found a greater risk of respiratory and allergic symptoms in children exposed to higher concentrations of some volatile organic compounds. This includes VOCs emitted by fresh paint, particleboard and floor coverings."



Thanks to Larson Air Conditioning's ENERGY STAR Home Performance Audit, new and returning clients receive a comprehensive analysis of their home's air quality and energy waste. Home audits are a good place to start when residents are frustrated with rising energy bills, dusty air, allergies and asthma or carbon emissions.



When the spring pollen and air quality assault becomes too much to handle, Larson helps home and business owners create safe, healthy and welcoming buildings. As an independent dealer for leading Trane and RunTru HVAC products, Larson is NATE-certified to provide IAQ installations and insulation services in Scottsdale and commercial HVAC service in Scottsdale, Paradise Valley and beyond.



About Larson Air Conditioning

Larson's five-star team of HVAC specialists is a proud winner of the Better Business Bureau 2019 Torch Award for Ethics. With multiple industry accreditations and decades of collective experience, Larson Air Conditioning technicians arrive promptly and use meticulous care while inside area homes and businesses. Owners Jared and Jamie Larson treat customers like family, and clients appreciate their transparent communication and upfront pricing model. Schedule service for home or business by calling 480.428.0600 today.