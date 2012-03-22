Scottsdale Entrepreneur to Sponsor Charity Event for Tornado Victims

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/22/2012 -- On March 24th Nick Perzichilli will be celebrating his birthday by helping those in need of real relief. Instead of getting gifts, he will be giving away a Rolex watch to raise proceeds for tornado victims' relief fund. Party goers will be encouraged to donate to the fund in lieu of gifts. Donations can be made on the facebook page via paypal. Although the government has declared these counties as federal disaster areas allowing residents to claim the damages on their 2011 tax return, we know that it will take more than that to restore the lives of Henryville citizens. Read more about this event by visiting http://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100003602208004&sk=wall



They join other private citizens that are rasing money for Henryville including local indiana authors and students and staff at Westview Schools in Lagrange County. Henryville, Indiana is a small town which was recently hit by an F4 tornado. More than 900 people in the tiny town have applied for federal assistance because of the tornado.



Tornadoes have been punishing the midwest but this town sticks out because it has so few residents and so much infrastructure to rebuild to provide basic services again. When there are bigger towns it is a lot less likely that the whole town will be taken out and some people will be there to help the others rebuild. In Henryville that isn't the case.



Interested parties should contact Mary Hagen at hagen.s.mary@gmail.com for more information.



About Nicholas W. Perzichilli

Nicholas W. Perzichilli, an entrepreneur, is the founder and CEO of E Synergy Media Solutions, based out of Scottsdale, AZ. E Synergy Media is a consulting firm that provides marketing services to businesses, corporations, and organizations to help create integrated cross-channel solutions to making better business and higher profit margins.