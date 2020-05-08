Scottsdale HVAC Company Offers in-Duct Air Purifier That Fights Viruses

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/08/2020 -- Residents in the Phoenix area—and homeowners all over the world—are doing everything in their power to stay healthy and safe right now. Since avoiding sickness is the No. 1 priority, Larson Air Conditioning wants customers to know that, along with its continued air conditioning maintenance in Scottsdale homes, this trusted contractor also installs high-end air purifiers to help fight viruses and keep indoor air clean.



Larson offers installation of the in-duct LED air purifier. This top-of-the-line air purification system uses bi-polar ionization to reduce airborne and surface contaminants, viruses and pollutants. The air purifier is super high tech and utilizes positive and negative ions to charge the air—which causes dirt, dust, dander and other pollutants to clump together. The purifier then captures these large clumps of pollutants and prevents them from entering shared air space.



The in-duct LED air purifier offers



- Long-lasting replaceable LED cell module



- Ability to reduce smoke, odors, VOCs, allergens, dust and other particles



- Ability to reduce airborne and surface bacteria, viruses and mold



- 7-year limited manufacturer's warranty with 4-year cell warranty



- Mercury-free functioning



- Enhanced ceramic catalyst for reducing bacteria and viruses



- Unlimited cycling capability



- … And so much more!



The in-duct LED air purifier is a great choice for both residential and commercial properties that have ducted HVAC systems. For homes and businesses, the purifying benefits of this system are incredible and provide peace of mind in today's world. For additional information on this system, visit the company website or call Larson at 480.428.0600.



Plus, Save Big With This Spring Promotion

In addition to offering a top-of-the-line LED air purifier, Larson Air Conditioning is spotlighting a hot spring promotion! Purchase a Trane system now through May 15 and grab some amazing rebates along with special COVID-19 promotional financing. The company's special rate financing is 0% for 18 months (no minimum) or 9.99% for 96 to 120 months ($10,000 minimum). Call today or visit Larson's website for more information.



About Larson Air Conditioning

Established in 2012, Larson Air Conditioning is owned and operated by the husband-and-wife team of Jared and Jamie Larson. The family-owned Scottsdale-based HVAC company integrates family values in all services—from insulation services in Phoenix to AC maintenance in Scottsdale—and vows to provide total satisfaction, reliability and comfort to every customer it serves in the Scottsdale and Greater Phoenix area. With Larson, customers are guaranteed a trusted company that provides best-in-class HVAC practices, skilled craftsmanship and incredible customer service.