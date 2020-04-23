Scottsdale HVAC Team Helps Families Weather COVID-19 Outbreak

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/23/2020 -- Summer is nearly here, and temperatures are heating up fast. When Arizona residents have to work and learn from home because of the COVID-19 virus, home AC repair in Scottsdale is a critical service. Larson's NATE-certified comfort specialists provide routine and emergency repairs, and they recommend early spring AC tune-ups to optimize air quality during family lockdowns.



Why Do Homes Need AC Checkups?

Larson AC checkups keep equipment in top performance. Properly maintained HVAC systems last longer and run more efficiently, which prevents premature replacement. There comes a time, though, when an air conditioner's age exceeds its useful lifespan. If decrepit equipment can't overcome daily highs in the 100s, Larson installs high-efficiency AC systems tailored to a household's comfort objectives. Technicians also recommend adding ENERGY STAR-approved WIFI thermostats to new HVAC installations. These programmable devices help residents weather Texas quarantines and tighten pandemic budgets, and they can be easily controlled from a remote smart phone, tablet or computer.



COVID-19 Services by Larson

Arizona AC replacement is an essential service that protects the health and well-being of families. Since HVAC repairs and installations can't wait until the pandemic passes, Larson technicians observe stringent health and safety protocols while working inside customers' homes. HVAC providers are considered "essential" as Phoenix shelters in place, and Larson AC is performing these mechanical services during the coronavirus pandemic:



- -Indoor air quality checkups & IAQ installations



- -Air purifier & air filter repairs



- -Emergency AC repair in Scottsdale



- -Routine home AC repair in Scottsdale



- -Seasonal AC safety inspections



Larson's COVID-19 Strategy Protects Homeowners

HVAC customers have understandable concerns about contractors entering their homes during the national health crisis. To set their minds at ease, Larson team members follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's recommendations for health and safety. The company is practicing stringent coronavirus protocols like these:



- Maintaining 6-foot distance from occupants



- Properly disinfecting high-touch surfaces & tools



- Maintaining good hand-washing & hygiene practices



- Staying home when ill & self-quarantining as needed



- Reporting family health symptoms



Customers Choose Larson for Award-Winning Service

When the Arizona heat wave hits, it's essential to have a stellar HVAC partner. Larson Air Conditioning is an Arizona Home Performance with ENERGY STAR contractor servicing the Phoenix-Scottsdale region. In 2019, Larson received the Better Business Bureau's Torch Award for Ethics, which recognized the team's commitment to honesty, integrity and follow-through. In a season of unprecedented stress, Larson AC can be trusted with home and business safety. Homeowners should call 480.428.0600 to ask about summer cooling services and air quality checkups.



About Larson Air Conditioning

Larson's stellar HVAC team is the 2019 winner of the Better Business Bureau Torch Award for Ethics. Customers appreciate the company's honesty, integrity and upfront pricing—and home and business owners count on Larson for reliable service during the coronavirus pandemic. Join the Larson AC family to experience its award-winning difference. Schedule service online or call now.