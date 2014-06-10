Scottsdale Patio Furniture Store Announces Partnership with Fans Across America

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/10/2014 -- All American Fine Outdoor Furnishings, a Scottsdale patio furniture store that recently opened up a new location in Chandler, has just announced a new and exciting partnership. As part of their commitment to give back to the community, the outdoor furniture store is working with the non-profit organization, which is dedicated to getting families off the streets and keeping children in school. The Chandler patio furniture store donated a patio set that Fans Across America auctioned off during its second annual charity bowling event in May.



“Fans Across America is based in Chandler and since we are new to Chandler, we thought it would be a great idea to get in with the community and partner with them,” said a company spokesperson for All American Fine Outdoor Furnishings, adding that all proceeds from the silent auction went towards helping families in need.



The fact that All American Fine Outdoor Furnishings would give such a generous donation to a worthy cause like Fans Across America probably does not come as a surprise to the many people who have shopped there for patio furniture in Scottsdale. As the company spokesperson noted, the company is committed to giving back as often as possible, and they were more than happy to donate the patio set to the organization, which helps to break the cycle of poverty through education.



The outdoor patio Scottsdale store also strives to offer the best quality furniture possible, including luxury outdoor patio furniture from companies like Mallin, Tropitone and Castelle.



“As well, we also feature a wide array of wrought iron patio furniture from companies like Treasure Garden and Meadowcraft,” the spokesperson said, adding that Summer Classics is one of the company’s best when it comes to outdoor wicker, because they feature the exclusive N-Dura resin wicker which is built for all-weather conditions.



“New to our line up is Cabana Coast, who offers the very best in quality and style with a low-cost price.”



Anybody who would like to learn more about All American Fine Outdoor Furnishings is welcome to visit the company’s user-friendly website; there, they can browse through their vast selection of luxury patio furniture.



About All American Fine Outdoor Furnishings

All American Fine Outdoor Furnishings has been a family owned and operated business since the early 1970’s. They take pride in providing only the best luxury, high quality patio furniture available on the market today. With tons of customizable options and fabric choices, it is easy for customers to make patio furniture their own. For more information, please visit http://finepatiofurniture.com/store/