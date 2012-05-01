Scottsdale Photographer Jared Platt to Teach a Free Workshop to Professional Photographers in June

Scottsdale, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/01/2012 -- Over the course of the past several years, Jared Platt has developed a well-deserved reputation as one of the most talented and creative wedding photographers in Arizona.



For couples who are looking for a wedding photographer Scottsdale based Platt can be counted on to take amazing pictures that capture the feelings and emotions of brides and grooms on their special day. In addition to his work throughout Arizona, he has also photographed weddings held in New York, California, Italy and Mexico.



When he is not busy taking photos of weddings, and a variety of other subjects including high school seniors, families, babies and more, Scottsdale photographer Platt spends a lot of time traveling the world teaching professional photographers some of the tricks of the trade.



In mid-June, photographers in Scottsdale and throughout the rest of the world will have the incredible opportunity to learn from Platt during a free online 3-day course held at http://www.creativeLIVE.com. The workshop, which will take place from June 14 to 16, will include one day of workflow, one day of intense Lightroom and image editing construction and one day of portfolio advice and review.



As Platt explained on his website, he spent part of his youth developing his talents in both photography and music; as a teenager he dreamed of becoming either a rock star or war time photographer. After he got married and had kids of his own, Platt realized that the simplest everyday joys and details are what help make his days—and photos— amazing and memorable.



“Love, commitment, relationship, character... these are the things which inspire me. These are the things I look for through the camera,” Platt wrote in an article on his website.



“Whether it is a wedding or a portrait, the goal is still the same: I capture the feelings, emotions, relationships and energy without calling too much attention to fact that I am there.”



Platt said his love of music helped give him a passion for performing. Conducting workshops and classes like the one coming up in June gives him an outlet for his speaking talents.



From photographers who would like to learn from one of the best in the field to couples who are looking for memorable and beautiful wedding photography Scottsdale based Platt is sure to deliver.



About Jared Platt

Jared Platt is a professional photographer based in Scottsdale, Arizona. He is well-known for his breathtaking and beautiful photos of weddings, families, infants, high school seniors and more. Platt, who earned an undergraduate degree in photography and a master’s degree in the history of photography, also teaches workshop and lectures photographers all over the world. For more information, please visit http://www.jaredplatt.com