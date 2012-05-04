Scottsdale Real Estate Buyers and Sellers Overwhelmingly Choose Sterling Fine Properties LLC

Scottsdale, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/04/2012 -- Buyers and sellers alike are turning to Sterling Fine Properties LLC for the best representation in the competitive Scottsdale Real Estate and surrounding area markets. Sterling Fine Properties LLC is a world-class real estate brokerage based in Scottsdale, Arizona with a vision to offer first class service, market knowledge, robust integrated marketing, and negotiating expertise seldom found within one organization.



The Scottsdale, Arizona and surrounding area real estate markets boast some of the most desirable properties in the country. As such, they are highly competitive with a low available housing supply that turns over quickly—and not always under the best circumstances for buyers or sellers. With many of the most desirable Scottsdale homes and thousands of the world’s most eager buyers, Sterling Fine Properties LLC has been able to bring the best terms and properties to both buyers and sellers. “We’ve developed a reputation for helping sellers and buyers with superior marketing, negotiation and all-encompassing expertise that takes them through the entire process with the best outcomes,” said a Sterling Fine Properties LLC brokerage specialist.



Sterling Fine Properties LLC specializes in buying, selling, and marketing luxury homes, condos, town homes, and developments in the Scottsdale, Paradise Valley, Arcadia, Biltmore, Carefree, Cave Creek, Desert Mountain, and Fountain Hill areas. The brokerage is owned and operated by seasoned real estate professionals with over 70 years of combined experience in real estate developing, marketing, investing, and custom home building. Their team has negotiated, marketed, and executed over $1 billion dollars of real estate transactions in the past 15 years.



Sterling’s team of savvy, well-polished brokers and agents provide red carpet service and market expertise for those seeking to buy or sell Scottsdale AZ homes. Every agent specializes in their niche market, is heavily involved in their respective community, and has outstanding reputations and integrity. Their website allows buyers to conduct preliminary online searches by inputting desired location, price range, square footage, bedroom/bathroom quantity, year of build and property type. “We cater to those clients that are tired of the stereotypical real estate agent and desire a distinctively different approach to real estate service that engenders a quality process, personal service and superior results,” said the specialist. For more information, please visit http://scottsdale-luxury.com/



About Sterling Fine Properties LLC

