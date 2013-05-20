Scottsdale Realtor Launches Redesigned Troon Real Estate Website

Scottsdale, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/20/2013 -- Top Scottsdale Realtor Carmen Brodeur and the Brodeur Luxury Group have recently announced their newly redesigned website, http://www.TroonScottsdaleAZ.com. The website focuses solely on Troon North real estate and other communities in the Troon area, including Troon Village, Desert Highlands and Estancia. Home buyers looking for real estate in a prime Scottsdale location may visit http://www.TroonScottsdaleAZ.com to begin a quick and trouble-free search for some of the best Scottsdale golf homes on the market.



Troon North is an expansive and diverse master-planned community that includes gated homes, luxury condos, custom and semi-custom homes, golf-view homes and more. Whether you are looking for a modest yet sophisticated home or seeking a luxurious estate on a sizeable lot, Troon North has something for your taste. The lifestyle of Troon North residents goes unsurpassed with the highest-caliber golf and exceptional amenities both within the community and in the surrounding areas of Scottsdale.



“In Troon, there is golf, beautiful views, and shopping and dining minutes from home,” says Carmen. “You can hike, play tennis or work out right where you live. The area has everything that a luxury lifestyle can command.”



Troon North Golf Club is home to two Tom Weiskopf-design golf courses. The Monument and Pinnacle are both top-ranking courses that offer a combination of challenge and playability. Many of the homes in Troon North afford generous views of either of these courses and of the majestic mountains and rugged foothills. The nearby communities of Estancia, Troon Village and Desert Highlands also have world-class golf clubs, making Troon somewhat of a golfer’s paradise.



The improved website is designed to be the single stop for anyone interested in Troon North homes for sale. TroonScottsdaleAZ.com includes resources for buyers and sellers, an enhanced IDX search service to help buyers discover their perfect Troon home, information on the finest golf courses in the area, a regularly updated blog on topics concerning Troon and Scottsdale real estate and comprehensive browsing options to suit each buyer’s particular interests. Select individual communities to narrow your search, check foreclosure listings or specify your ideal price range, property type or home size.



TroonScottsdaleAZ.com also includes a video gallery so that potential homebuyers can get a visual perspective of the life that awaits them in Troon Scottsdale. However you prefer to search for your new home, the new and improved TroonScottsdaleAZ.com will be a valuable resource to you.



About The Brodeur Luxury Group

The Brodeur Luxury Group at Trillium Properties specializes in luxury properties and golf homes in Scottsdale, AZ. Carmen Brodeur, team leader at Brodeur Luxury Group, is a former real estate attorney. That unique experience allows her to better assist clients in their home-buying process.



http://www.TroonScottsdaleAZ.com



Contact:

Carmen Brodeur

The Brodeur Luxury Group | Trillium Properties

8755 E Bell Road, Suite 108 | Scottsdale, AZ 85260

(800) 600-6110

Carmen@TopScottsdaleHomes.com

http://www.TroonScottsdaleAZ.com