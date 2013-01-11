Scottsdale Realtor Wins Top Sales Award

Scottsdale, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/11/2013 -- Scottsdale Realtor, Carmen Brodeur, has been awarded the coveted Platinum Award from Trillium Properties. This award is given annually to the top real estate agent at Trillium Properties who has achieved the highest sales volume for the year.



Carmen Brodeur, who is a Realtor based in North Scottsdale, has been honored with the 2012 Platinum Award from Trillium Properties. The award was presented on January 8, 2013 to the top real estate agent at Trillium Properties for the 2012 sales year. Carmen achieved the highest sales volume of all real estate agents at the brokerage. Carmen was involved in 42 home sales during 2012 with a sales volume of over $18 Million. Her home sales during 2012 ranged from a $104,000 condo to a $2,820,000 Scottsdale golf home. She is on of the top Scottsdale Realtors and is in the top 1% of all real estate agents in Arizona, based on sales volume. She outsells the average Arizona agent 16 to 1.



Lisa Kemper, the office manager for Trillium Properties, credits Carmen’s exceptional customer service and creative problem-solving techniques for her success. She also notes that Carmen’s use of technology and her commitment to internet marketing keeps her ahead of the pack. “Carmen is one of our hardest working agents and a strong negotiator for her clients. She has a huge internet presence which helps her effectively market her clients properties to the greatest extent possible. Her online marketing uses multiple websites, blogs and social media to connect with buyers and sellers. ”



Carmen has many years experience as a Realtor. She represents both buyers and sellers in Scottsdale and Phoenix. Carmen specializes in Scottsdale golf properties including everything from luxury homes to vacation condos. She is very experienced with the golf communities in Scottsdale, including both private country clubs and public courses. You will often see her at Scottsdale golf clubs including Desert Mountain, Troon North and Mirabel.



Carmen says she is proud to be a top producer. “It’s always nice to be recognized for your work. The past couple of years have been very interesting with the huge swings in the Scottsdale real estate market.” When asked what she thinks contributed to her success, she said "responding to clients as quickly as possible is key to keeping clients happy. We live in a fast paced society and everyone wants answers quickly. I respond to all emails and texts as soon as possible. I also make sure that clients are taken care of during every step of the process and my service continues after closing."



Carmen Brodeur is the founder of The Brodeur Luxury Group at Trillium Properties. Carmen lives in North Scottsdale with her family. She can be reached at (602) 791-0536 or www.TopScottsdaleHomes.com.



