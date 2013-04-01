Scottsdale Recovery Center Partners with Treatment Review Complaint Site

Scottsdale, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/01/2013 -- Scottsdale Recovery Center, an Arizona based addiction and alcoholism treatment center for men and women, has formally announced this week its new partnership with A.T.R.I - Addiction Treatment Reviews & Information. This announcement comes on the heals of a new rash of complaint websites aimed at largely unmoderated online portals and websites enabling the general public to bash treatment centers with often unfounded claims that aim to simply damage treatment center reputations based on any number of reasons.



This partnership utilizes a new and improved review/complaint platform geared to further legitimize consumer reviews, complaints and testimonials in order to better serve the general public in terms of those searching for treatment services for themselves or a loved one. When asked about the partnership, Chris Cohn, President of Scottsdale Recovery Center said, "We find that more and more, these online complaint sites are utilized by unscrupulous competitors who charge twice as much for treatment services or even disgruntled ex-employees whom were maybe discharged due to any number of reasons." To date, Mr Cohn has seen several of these complaints come to light on any number of seemingly unmonitored websites, however, when attempting to contact the reporting individual/s he has yet to receive any responses, indicating obvious impropriety.



This new partnership between Scottsdale Recovery Center and the A.T.R.I. site establishes a closely monitored web presence for all those seeking any type of treatment services for addiction-alcoholism in Arizona, while presenting verifiable reviews and testimonials. This page can be viewed at: http://addiction-rehab-reviews.org/scottsdale-recovery-center-phoenix-az-drug-rehabs/



In closing, Mr. Cohn states, "When a treatment center of drug rehab facility receives a consumer complaint, it often lends a serious question as to the validity of the claim, considering that drug addicts and alcoholics have become very well acquainted with embellishing or even lying as a means to protect their patterns of behavior while in active addiction."



