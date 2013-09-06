Scottsdale Retirement Strategists, Life Vest Advisors, Expand to California and New Mexico

Scottsdale, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/06/2013 -- Life Vest Advisors, a retirement investing firm with over 40 years of experience, is expanding their service to cater to residents of California and New Mexico in addition to Arizona. The Scottsdale-based firm specializes in annuities with a unique approach that enables clients across state lines to develop a sound financial plan while fully understanding the associated risk tolerance.



Whether clients are looking for the security of a guaranteed rate of return with a fixed annuity or the multitude of investment opportunities with a variable counterpart, Life Vest Advisors is committed to helping these individuals attain retirement goals and enjoy peace of mind. The firm was founded by Brian Hartstein, MSFS, CLU, ChFC, Evan Hartstein, CLU, ChFC and Jon Floyd.



Brian Hartstein is also the Founder of Economic Concepts, Inc and has been practicing in Maricopa County since 1995. Brian is currently on the advisory board of the Phoenix Tax Workshop. Previously he served as the President of the Financial Planning Association of Greater Phoenix.



Evan Hartstein also serves as the Chief Operating Officer of Economic Concepts, Inc and has a background in pension design and life insurance. Over the last decade, Evan has helped many clients establish a diverse array of benefit plans ranging from 401k/profit sharing options to non-qualified plans such as Section 79.



Jon Floyd has specialized in retirement and estate planning since 1992 in addition to over 20 years of experience in equities and the foreign exchange brokerage business. Floyd has also worked in the Wall Street and Los Angeles offices of Oppenheimer & Co., a national investment firm.



The experts at Life Vest Advisors use an educational, team-based approach to assist clients with the various aspects of financial planning. Residents of Arizona, California and New Mexico are encouraged to visit the firm’s website to get a better idea of how annuities can provide a safe and stable source of income that cannot be outlived.



About Life Vest Advisors

Life Vest Advisors is located at 9136 E Raintree Dr, Suite 100, Scottsdale, Arizona 85260. The company is affiliated with Economic Concepts, Inc, a provider of tax focused financial solutions for both financial advisors and end clients. They can be followed on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/LifeVestAdvisors or Twitter @LifeVestAdvisor. For more information visit http://www.lifevestadvisors.com.