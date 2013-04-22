Scottsdale SEO Firm OptimizeX Undertakes Website Redesign

Scottsdale, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/22/2013 -- Arizona SEO Company OptimizeX launches its plans to undergo website redesign to update the company’s official online home. Now is the time for a revamp in order to gain more customers and further maximize the site’s web presence and keep up with the latest in SEO and web design trends.



Phoenix SEO and web design experts know that in order to get more customers and potential clients, a website not only has to add important and helpful content, it also has to present itself in the most basic manner: by visual means. Giving the site a makeover can help in amplifying traffic and keep users interested in following the site’s newest updates.



OptimizeX’s old web design template has all the crucial aspects provided down pat. It has perfectly readable text without any distracting font sizes or colors. By putting down legible text on the site, visitors will be engaged enough to read the content without any hassles. The color scheme of the old site was also tastefully done and the designer was then again concerned with the interests of a regular Internet user. There were no distracting elements that can hamper the content. The refreshing bluish-green gradation of the site’s background provided a breezy contrast to the site’s white content box and black text.



In addition, the site’s lack of a Help page on the old template can mean one great thing: the site can be easily navigated. Users won’t feel the need for a sitemap because the navigation system was designed in a simple, understandable manner. Internet novices won’t have a hard time discovering all of the site’s content because of an uncomplicated navigation system.



OptimizeX is on its way of launching its brand new look, and users will be able to appreciate the site’s efforts to revamp its image in a matter of time. OptimizeX is an SEO company based in sunny Scottsdale, Arizona. The company provides professional SEO campaigns and methods for starter businesses to big firms needing web presence and a boost in traffic and sales. Its staff of professional SEO specialists possess the skills to comprehend your business’ online marketing needs in order to produce and execute a completely tailored online marketing approach to assist you in boosting your site’s traffic and on top of that, amplify sales.



The site offers services like conventional search engine optimization techniques, online PR, Pay-Per-Click campaigns, and innovative commercial social media procedures. OptimizeX and its team of SEO experts will work to provide you ranking boosts in top search engines like Google and Yahoo apart from improved web presence and online cred. Check out the site’s official domain on http://www.optimizex.com/ as well.



About OptimizeX

OptimizeX is a professional SEO company that works with their clients to help them choose the most affordable and highly-searched keyword phrases for their site. OptimizeX understands how their service will increase their clients’ website traffic and revenue. OptimizeX provides extra marketing consulting advice based on a client’s current web site set up and provides solutions to be more effective and be on the top amongst its competitors. For a FREE SEO Analysis, you may visit their website at http://www.optimizex.com/



Contact:

Phone 602-281-4484

Fax 480-990-1001

Address 1717 N 77th St. Suite 4

Scottsdale, Arizona, 85257

United States