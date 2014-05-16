Scottsdale's Hacienda Home Interiors Adds New Patio Furniture Line with Old World Charm

Scottsdale, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/16/2014 -- Old Mexico style artisans and craftsman inspired the Hacienda Home Interiors custom furniture Scottsdale business and true to their roots the furniture store continues to highlight outdoor living and old world charm with their latest addition of their patio furniture line, Panama Jack.



Hacienda Home Interiors is known as one of the furniture stores in Scottsdale for showcasing custom furniture with an element of history. Their addition of the new patio furniture Scottsdale line as well as their new Kilin rugs Scottsdale line is displayed in their Scottsdale location that has recently increased the square footage of the store by 3000 square feet to house vignettes of rooms designed to give customers a glimpse of what the space can be like with the new furniture. The earthy Kilin Rugs features both antique and new rugs as well as rugs repurposed into accessory pillows from the antique line.



Hacienda Home Interiors believes in true craftsmanship whether they are selling bedroom furniture Scottsdale AZ pieces or creating custom furniture for their clients. “In addition to our traditional lines, we now offer contemporary, old world, rustic, Spanish, Mediterranean, Tuscany, Asian and one of a kind, unique furnishings and accessories. From dining room, living room, kitchen, bedroom to patio furniture, area rugs and everything in between,” the website states. For those customers looking to extend the custom look to their cabinetry, Hacienda Home Interiors has started building cabinetry that compliments their made to order dining tables, bookcases, kitchen islands and built in entertainment centers.



The home décor and furniture store is a family enterprise that began in Tlaquepaque, Jalisco by the parents of the current owners. “They established a lifetime relationship with true craftsman and artisans that – like our family – have been passing their talents from generation to generation and continue working with us after more than 60 years,” their website states. In the early 1980’s the business was continued in the USA as a wholesale supplier in the Southwest, including in California, Arizona, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada and Colorado. In early 1987 they opened their first showroom in old-town Scottsdale, Arizona. For the past 27 years they have been known as Hacienda D’ Mexico, Inc. They have continued to expand the business and have now become Hacienda Home Interiors.



About Hacienda Home Interiors

Hacienda Home Interiors is located in Scottsdale Arizona. They are a multigenerational, locally owned, family business specializing in customized furnishings with Old World and International style. For more information, visit, http://www.haciendahomeinteriors.com/