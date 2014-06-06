Scotty "Boy" McCoy Flaunts His Country Rock and California Cowgirls

Las Vegas, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/06/2014 -- Los Angeles may not be known for its country rock stars, but Scotty “Boy” McCoy has embraced his southern roots to create his own niche in this buzzing music community. By blending both his Tennessee roots and his current West Coast locale, his single “California Cowgirls” was born, and the track will be featured on WiFi PR Group’s upcoming compilation, Indie Anthems Vol. 6.



Scotty is a solo artist first and foremost, with vocals that croon over a full-blown country sound, complete with twangy guitar riffs and a southern rock foundation, that gets the ladies on the dance floor and the guys rockin'. He does perform with other country rock musicians. “Cryin’” Dave D’Amico wails on lead guitar, fronting those twangy lines that give country its essence, while Don Chamberlain holds the melody down on bass, with Martin Blasick filling in on occasion and who also plays guitar solos on a couple of album tracks.



Other occasional performers (though not on his albums) include, Dino “The Outlaw” DiBella on drums, who keeps the group in that laidback rhythm while always driving the music forward, and Craig “The Con Man” Carter adds his own flourishes to the country groove on keyboards.



This powerhouse singer and guitarist derives musical inspiration from both country and rock artists, including everyone from Led Zeppelin, Black Sabbath, AC/DC, Kiss, Jerry Lee Lewis and ZZ Top to B.B. King, Elvis, Travis Tritt, Journey and REO Speedwagon. Scott hones in on these influences to create a breed of country rock that is often compared to Montgomery Gentry, Travis Tritt, Kenny Chesney and ZZ Top.



Scotty pulls all of these sounds together in his debut album, Reclamation (2011), a 10-track album that features Scotty, his band and a number of other artists on various instruments, such as pedal steel guitar, fiddle, mandolin and harmonica as well as backup vocals on some tracks. This varied instrumentation adds a layer of depth to Scotty’s music with different timbres that play on and enhances his unique country rock sound.



His latest 12-track album, Barbed Wire (2012), harks back to his days with the Barbed Wire Boys. The album began as the Barbed Wire Boys demo, but Scotty never felt that the recording was exactly what he wanted it to be. Little by little, he went through the album, replacing solos, fixing vocal parts and remixing songs until he finally produced something that he deemed to be more representative of his original vision for the CD. This album features his single “California Cowgirls,” for which he’s since made a video.



Scotty’s single, “California Cowgirls,” will also be featured on WiFi PR Group’s upcoming compilation, Indie Anthems Vol. 6, a collection of international independent talent that WiFi PR hopes to get on the radars of music lovers and industry tastemakers the world over. Set to be released at Toronto’s NXNE in June 2014, the digital mixtape will be handed out on 3,500 download cards to festival attendees, and 1,500 more download copies will be made available via the Indie Anthems Bandcamp page.



Scotty’s upcoming shows include a performance with the LA Lawyers Philharmonic Choir (of which he is a member) at Walt Disney Concert Hall and another performance at Boardner’s in Hollywood.



Country music fans can purchase Scotty “Boy” McCoy’s music from online distributors such as CD Baby, iTunes and Amazon, and physical copies can be picked up at Scotty’s live performances.



Fans can find videos for Scotty on YouTube, including an official video for his single, “California Cowgirls.”



About Scotty “Boy” McCoy Music

Reclamation (2011)

Barbed Wire (2012)



Website: http://www.scottyboymccoy.com/

MTV Artist Profile: http://www.mtv.com/artists/scotty-boy-mccoy/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/scottyboy.mccoy

Twitter: https://twitter.com/scottyboymccoy

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/results?search_query=scotty+boy+mccoy

Bandcamp: http://scottyboymccoy.bandcamp.com/

Myspace: https://myspace.com/scottyboymccoy



Media Contact:

Alisa St. Rock

WiFi PR Group

800.614.6473 Ext.1

wifiprgroup@gmail.com

www.wifiprgroup.com



About WiFi PR Group

WiFi PR Group, http://www.wifiprgroup.com, based in Los Angeles, CA, is an innovative marketing force in the interconnecting worlds of Philanthropy, Business and Entertainment. Specializing in digital publicity and branding, WiFi PR works closely with its clients to create business to business and business to consumer campaigns.