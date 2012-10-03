scottymccreerybio.com - A New Website Dedicated to Singing Sensation Scotty McCreery

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/03/2012 -- Scotty McCreery Biography' announced the launch of their website http://scottymccreerybio.com. It is a complete Scotty McCreery biography and provides all the details that a fan or music lover would ever want to know including the instruments he play, his childhood journey and awards, albums and even dating rumors.



The Scotty McCreery bio website also provides a detailed chart of the upcoming concerts of the singer that mentions the venue along with date and time. A link for buying Scotty McCreery concert tickets is also provided that takes the user to an online ticket store.



Latest News section is provided that allows the fans to keep themselves updated on the happenings in the life of Scotty. Whether it is about Scotty McCreery's girlfriend, school, an act or trying his hands on baseball, one can find every detail updated in a timely manner. Separate section is provided for news related to Scotty McCreery and American Idol 10.



Details related to the seating arrangements of different venues are also present and one can decide on the same before actually buying the tickets. The Scotty McCreery Videos section offers videos of some of the best singles till date by the singer and the collection is ever growing. Lyrics of the video are provided along with each record. The site also provides a link of audio CD's as available on Amazon for purchase.



About Scotty McCreery Biography

Scotty McCreery Biography is a new website dedicated to Scotty McCreery, the winner of the 10th season of American Idol. The site provides detailed information on latest news and music concerts related to the singer. Videos of the singles along with dates and venue of upcoming concerts are also provided. The site presents a link for those who are interested in purchasing tickets of a concert.



Contact

Ashley D. Borger

Email:econtact08@gmail.com or contact : http://scottymccreerybio.com/contact/

Website: http://scottymccreerybio.com