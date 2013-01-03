Scour.com Allows Users to Comment on Websites

Sherman Oaks, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/03/2013 -- Even though not everyone has heard of Scour.com, it is not a new search engine. It’s been around since 2007, but is developing a new presence with the users of today. It used the idea of social searching long before the concept became popular elsewhere. Today, it takes the idea that people pay more attention to other people just like them than to so-called experts. For Scour.com, this means combining the usual search results from Google, Yahoo, and Bing with votes from average users. The result is a more relevant website based upon search terms.



Scour.com is set up to allow people to become members and vote on search results that they are given. This then influences the site the next time someone enters a similar search. Over time, websites that are voted down end up lower on the list or may not even appear at all. Websites that people see value in will rank at the higher end of the list and will be rewarded for providing valuable content.



Users can make comments along with voting to give other searchers information about the website. Scour.com wants to make this relevant so they watch for anything that does not appear legitimate such as spam or non-human searches. Anyone who does not contribute to the site in a positive way can be banned. Scour.com is not the place to vent personal feelings or give unfounded opinions, but to provide concrete information that other users can utilize with regards to their own searches.



Scour.com expects comments to be clear and detailed, providing information that is worthwhile to the community. They do not allow people to use the site for their own gain or to treat it as an instant messaging service. The site wants to be seen as a serious search engine so it strives to ensure that users contribute in a meaningful way.



About Scour

Founded in 2007, Scour was originally named Aftervote.com, a search engine with an AJAX backbone with one mission: to deliver the most relevant results as efficiently as possible. Almost exactly 1 year later, Aftervote was acquired by Internext media, owner and operator of the ABCSearch Network and re-branded to Scour.com.



Scour's purpose is to bridge the gap between searchers and relevant results. By providing a platform for the user to vote and comment on relevancy, searchers connect with one another creating a true social search community, attained through innovative solutions to meet the needs of today's web searchers.



