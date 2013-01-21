Scour.com Becomes the Social Search Engine

Sherman Oaks, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/21/2013 -- The new search engine, Scour.com, is destined to change the way searches are done and make it more social. They seek to bridge the gap between searchers and results to make the information more relevant.



Scour.com is not really a new search engine but it is getting new attention in this age of social media and social networks. The site has been around since 2007 first as Afternote.com and then as Scour.com after it was acquired by Internext media a year after its creation.



Scour.com uses a different approach to searching online. Instead of relying solely on complex algorithms that are altered when the site is updated, Scour.com believes in using people’s opinions as part of the ranking system. Whereas Facebook friends can like something and influence others, Scour.com users can vote a website up or down based on how informative it was in their search. This lets other people know if it is a good place to find information on that topic.



Another benefit of using Scour.com is that someone can read people’s comments on a website. Rather than just hearing a positive or negative vote on the site, they can read what people have to say about it. Scour.com analyzes people’s comments and votes to determine which sites rank highest in the search results. A person can tell that the site is using the most updated information because it takes just a little longer to get results from a search than other search engines, but the results will be more relevant.



Scour.com has created a community with their search method. Instead of just one person recommending a website for users, people have a whole group to let them know the value of the site. People can also recommend a comment to others; this helps others to see that it was a useful comment and valid.



The goal of the website is to be the most relevant search engine. To do this, they encourage users to provide high-quality comments with details and personal experiences. They can also post questions that others will answer to provide even more help.



If you would like to learn more about Scour.com and how it works for searching, you can visit their website.



Founded in 2007, Scour was originally named Aftervote.com, a search engine with an AJAX backbone with one mission: to deliver the most relevant results as efficiently as possible. Almost exactly 1 year later, Aftervote was acquired by Internext media, owner and operator of the ABCSearch Network and re-branded to Scour.com.



Scour's purpose is to bridge the gap between searchers and relevant results. By providing a platform for the user to vote and comment on relevancy, searchers connect with one another creating a true social search community, attained through innovative solutions to meet the needs of today's web searchers.



