scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) Shareholder Notice: Investigation over Possible Violations of Securities Laws

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/21/2020 -- scPharmaceuticals Inc. is under investigation concerning potential securities laws violations in connection with certain financial statements.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether certain statements by scPharmaceuticals Inc. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Burlington, MA based scPharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of various pharmaceutical products. scPharmaceuticals Inc. went public in November 2017 and sold 6,400,000 shares of common stock at a public offering price of $14.00 per share, for gross proceeds of $89.6 million.



On December 7, 2020, scPharmaceuticals announced the receipt of a Complete Response Letter ("CRL") from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") on December 3, 2020 regarding the Company's New Drug Application ("NDA") for the Company's FUROSCIX product. scPharmaceuticals Inc's announcement stated that "[i]n the CRL, the FDA cited their need to conduct pre-approval inspections at two of the company's third-party manufacturing facilities that could not be conducted due to travel restrictions. In addition, the FDA raised questions related to testing, labeling, and features of the combination product unrelated to the drug constituent. In addition, the FDA indicated that there were deficiencies at the third-party facility where the Company's off-the-shelf alcohol swabs are manufactured."



Shares of scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SCPH) declined on December 8, 2020, to $5.09 per share.



