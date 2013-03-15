Scrabble Board Solver Words for Scrabble Now Available to Players Online

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/15/2013 -- For years, board games such as Scrabble have been popular for many different reasons. Playing word-based board games help to improve the mind’s accuracy through problem solving in addition to building social skills.



Recently, a new Scrabble Board Solver website, Words For Scrabble, recently unveiled itself to the public. The new website, powered by Anagrammer’s Scrabble Word finder, was built to help users playing games such as Scrabble, Words With Friends, Lexulous, and Scrabulous. Words For Scrabble helps players find new words based on the tiles in their tray.



To use Words For Scrabble, individuals simply need to click on the empty rack to enter the tiles that are in their possession. After pressing enter, the results are shown on the right side of the application. Words For Scrabble shows the first 100 words that can be made using the tiles in the player’s hand. Using this list, players can view the word choices available and the amount of points that can be gained from playing certain words. Words for Scrabble uses several dictionaries such as TWL06, OSPD4, SOWPODS, TWL98, and ODS5 for optimum results.



For optimum results, the scrabble word finder allows players to select the type of board that matches the game that they are playing. The boards on Words For Scrabble can be edited by clicking anywhere on the board and pressing the 2, 3, 4, or 6 buttons on the keyboard. Boards can also be built from scratch.



By registering for an account, players can get complete access to all of the Words For Scrabble features. All games can be saved for future reference, and saved games can be loaded with one click.



About Words For Scrabble

Words For Scrabble is a powerful board game solver that finds the highest scoring solutions for games like Scrabble, Words With Friends, Lexulous, Scrabulous, and many more. Anagrammer’s Scrabble Word Finder, a resource that allows players to improve their skills and vocabularies, powers Words For Scrabble. For more information, please visit http://www.wordsforscrabble.com