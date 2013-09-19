Screamprice.com - Opening an Online Retail Store Was Never This Easy!

Shenzhen, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/19/2013 -- Screamprice.com is an online retail website that offers an array of product categories presented at the lowest wholesale prices. It has gained popularity in the online business arena and has become a worldwide leader in selling consumer electronics along with other products. Screamprice.com is here to provide you with the latest products at wholesale prices. Since they buy it directly from the manufacturer, this enables them to keep costs at bare minimum.



With the feature of ‘Dropship’, Screamprice.com helps you to start your own ecommerce shopping website and earn profits for your new venture. Now you can quit your job and be your own boss by starting your own Internet Company in just three steps that will take you just a few hours. You will be offered to enjoy all the assistance from Screamprice.com to start your own shopping website that would include:-



- Full software support

- Supplier

- Credit card processing

- Hosting

- A full online training center



The online center will provide you with various videos to teach you about the online industry and how things work.



The process of setting up your own online business consist of three main steps that are as follows:-



1. You can choose the items/products from the Screamprice.com’s enormous product list that you want to order for your customers.

2. You need to provide your customer’s shipping address to Screamprice.com after the customer has placed an order for the product.

3. After Screamprice.com confirms the completed payment for your dropship order, they will ship the items to your customer.



So, basically the way dropshipping works is that your customer places an order with you through your website and he or she pays you for the order. After the payment process is completed you place the same order with the dropshipper and keep your profits. The dropshipper immediately ships the order to your customer. Screamprice.com ensures complete security during the payment process. The biggest advantage to you is that Screamprice.com does not include invoice or other marketing materials within the package delivered to your customer, in order to protect your reputation as a genuine vendor. This ensures to safeguard customer loyalty.



About Screamprice.com

Screamprice.com serves customers from over fifty countries, and their aim is to grow bigger and better with innovative features like that of Free Shipping China Dropshipper. Their main vision is seven days, get your bargain from China!



Media Contact:-

Name: Daniel S

Email: 1981704120@qq.com

Location: China

Website: http://www.screamprice.com