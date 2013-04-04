Screen Enclosures at Front Entries Gain Popularity, Especially Among Retirees in West Palm Beach, Nearby Areas, Venetian Builders President Says Today

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/04/2013 -- Homeowners increasingly are enclosing entry spaces with screen and adding decorative aluminum screen doors at the front of their homes, said Christopher Noe, president of Venetian Builders, Inc., Miami.



“The trend has been especially popular in West Palm Beach and some nearby communities, particularly among retirees,” Noe said.



“We’ve been selling more front entry screening over the past six months,” Noe said. It’s during that time that Venetian Builders, which maintains offices in metropolitan Miami and Oakland Park, Broward County, has expanded its presence in Palm Beach County.



In 2012, top markets for Venetian included Miami, Stuart, West Palm Beach, Fort Lauderdale, Davie, Pembroke, Miami Gardens, Homestead, Deerfield Beach, Cooper City, Weston, Hollywood, Boynton Beach and the Keys. West Palm Beach and its suburbs are relatively new markets for Venetian, Noe said.



Venetian has been expanding northward for two years. Broward County surpassed Miami-Dade last year in sales for the first time.



“As we enter these northern markets, many communities have a larger number of retirees than we see farther south,” Noe said. “They’ve made West Palm Beach screen enclosures at front entries popular.”



Venetian installs PCA Products aluminum front entry doors.



The firm, which installs aluminum sunrooms, screen enclosures for decks and pools, and patio rooms, dresses up front entries, Noe said.



“Normally, on an aluminum door, three hinges do the job,” Noe said. “But out front, we’re using piano hinges almost exclusively. They maintain the door’s accurate fit longer than individual hinges do, and they look neater.”



Piano hinges run the entire length of the door, and yet they’re more subtle in appearance. The doors have channels to accept the longer, sturdier hinges.



“Door designs allow homeowners to express themselves through their entries,” Noe said. “Nature lovers, for example, can choose images of flamingoes or palm trees that are cast into the aluminum trim. For golfers, there’s a player following through on his drive. People can have a bit of fun with these doors.”



More conservative designs are cast in provincial, French provincial, rosette, Ivy League, contemporary and American country styles.



Double doors also have been a frequent choice.



“French-style doors ¬already had been growing more popular to the rear of homes on patio enclosures and sun rooms, and now they’re moving out front to entries,” Noe said.



Some designs are made especially for two-door treatments, with metal work that rises from the base, then arcs away from the hinged edge toward the opening edge of each door. The designs meet where the door edges do, making a singular, sweeping pattern. “Many homeowners find the metalwork graceful and quite eye-catching,” Noe said.



Written estimates are detailed and free, Noe said.



