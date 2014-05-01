Screen Fix Gibson Announces Crowdfunding Campaign

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/01/2014 -- Screen Fix Gibson, an affordable screen repair service, has launched a crowdfunding campaign on IndieGoGo.com. The people behind Screen Fix Gibson envision providing a high-quality, affordable screen repair service to people who are currently paying double or triple their $45 to $69 rate. To make this a reality, Screen Fix Gibson needs the urgent help of crowfunders.



Donations will be used to open two new offices, one near Georgia State University and another near Florida State University. Also, proceeds will fund the training and employment of at least six more staff members. Crowdfunding donations will also be used for advertisement, website maintenance, and necessary materials and tools.



Crowdfunders have the opportunity to earn rewards in return for their donations. Rewards include e-certificates, reduced-price screen repairs, guaranteed screen repair for two years, a three day stay at Disney, and a flight and three day, two night hotel-stay for two people.



Screen Fix Gibson hopes to raise $75,000 before May 23, 2014. Donations can be made at www.indiegogo.com/projects/screen-fix-gibson.



About Screen Fix Gibson

Screen Fix Gibson was founded to provide a cheaper alternative to the current expensive options for electronic screen repair services. The company's objective is to provide a reliable and high-quality service to fix smartphone screens at lower prices than competitors.



Today, when someone drops their phone and incurs a cracked screen, the costs for repair range from $150 to $240. Screen Fix Gibson, however, can provide the same service for $45 or $69.



Screen Fix Gibson believes their service will appeal to the many people who are currently using expensive options because there are no cheaper alternatives that promise the same high-quality repair.



Contact



T.Gibson, Founder

Company website: www.ScreenFixGibson.com

Crowdfunding: www.IndieGoGo.com/projects/screen-fix-gibson

Email: support@screenfixgibson.com

Phone: 843-492-0273

City: San Francisco

State: CA

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