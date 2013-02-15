Supreme Screen Printers Offers Custom Sports Apparel

Kissimmee, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/15/2013 -- Supreme Screen Printers, a custom garment printing company, offers custom sports apparel printing for school, intramural, or sandlot sports teams.



Supreme Screen Printers offers a wide variety of designs and colors for various sports teams. Customers can even choose to create jerseys to match their favorite professional team. Supreme Screen Printers offers 33 different MLB teams’ jersey designs from the US and Canada. Most commonly though, intramural groups, or even school sports groups, can use their preferred colors. Jerseys are available for all major sports, including lacrosse, hockey and even cheerleading. Customers can also decide to give their jerseys “the appearance of stitched numbering and lettering” by choosing the sim-stitch option. Customers get a free quote for their products by filling out a form listing all the players’ last names, jersey numbers, and sizes.



In addition to custom jerseys, Supreme Screen Printers offers standard screen-printing services for customers interested in creating custom tees. To create the best product, Supreme Screen Printers uses a water-based printing technique for light colored garments and discharge printing for darker color garments. They also offer embroidery services for items like polos, hats, and towels and offer a variety of different embroidery styles to suit their customers’ needs. Customers can design their own image or choose from the Supreme Screen Printers’ extensive art library.



About Supreme Screen Printers

Supreme Screen Printers strives to provide only the best customer service and finished products to all of their customers. In order to give only the best experience to their clientele, Supreme Screen Printers offers no setup fee, free art enhancement to vector format, and free shipping on orders of $150 or more to the 48 contiguous states. For additional information please visit, www.supremescreenprinters.com.