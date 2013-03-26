Screen Printing Experts Make Special Offer

Kissimmee, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/26/2013 -- Specialty garment manufacturers Supreme Screen Printers have begun a new promotional offer that is only available through their website. For a limited time, 50 white custom tshirts with a one-color print are on sale for only $4 each, and 100 white one-color shirts are being discounted even more, at $3.50 per shirt.



The Kissimmee-based printers often feature in-store promotions and sales, but this offer is only being extended through their website. This promotion is designed to draw traffic to their website from groups such as sports organizations looking for custom team apparel, companies looking for employee uniforms, and any other organization with a call for large amounts of specialized garments. Supreme Screen Printers is also offering free shipping for all orders of $150 or more.



Supreme Screen Printers offers a wide variety of different garment customization services, from simple screen printing to more complicated custom embroidery jobs. Their Apparel Design Studio makes it possible for users to create their own unique garments by selecting the exact style shirt, colors, text, artwork and more. They offer only top-quality products, rapid turnaround on all products, and no design fees on custom tees.



You can see the full catalog of Supreme Screen Printers’ product and service offerings by visiting their website at http://www.supremescreenprinters.com/. You can also call them at (321) 443-7972, e-mail any questions or comments to supremescreenprinters@gmail.com, or visit their store in person where you can place orders, see examples of their work, and meet with their design team to talk about what’s possible for your apparel.