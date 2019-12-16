Screw Compressor Market to Exceed $11.01 Billion by 2021

Northrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/16/2019 -- The report, "Screw Compressor Market by Type (Oil-free, Oil-injected), Stage, Technology (Portable, Stationary), Industry Application (Manufacturing, Food and Beverage, Automobile, Metallurgy and Mining, Petrochemicals and Chemicals, Oil and Gas, Power Plants, Textile, Construction, Pharmaceutical) – Global Forecast to 2024" suggests, the global screw compressor market size is to expand at a 6.6% CAGR between 2016 to 2021 to reach a value of USD 11.0 billion USD by 2021. The equipment works on the mechanism of positive displacement in rotary types of compressors. The continuous supply of air with minimum fluctuations gives the rotary screw compressor an advantage over the other compressors in the market. Being a relatively new concept, the field has new and lucrative opportunities for manufacturers. These compressors fulfil the high demand for improvement in energy efficiency and lowered costs for such factor among consumers.



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Oil-free rotary screw compressors are becoming popular over oil-injected rotary screw compressors with a major advantage of the production of clean air or gas. Oil-injected compressors are used widely in heavy-duty industries. Compared to oil-free compressors, oil-injected compressors are heavier and more expensive. Oil-free screw compressors have the benefit of providing the least contaminated air. They are used in various industries, including food processing & packaging, medical & healthcare, pharmaceutical, textile, electrical assembling, and printing industry. The current screw compressor market, however, witnesses a high demand for Oil-injected screw compressors.



The demand for food products, especially processed food has made screw compressors have a promising endeavor in the industry. This popularity is a result of the rising population of the world. The food and beverage industry has shown signs of showing 100% progress in previous times. The use of oil-free screw compressors, which gives clean energy, helps in maintaining the hygienic conditions and retains the quality of the food and beverages that are manufactured.



The Asia-Pacific region is to dominate the global screw compressor market with the highest CAGR rate among the other nations in the forecast period. This growth will be attained by a rise in energy consumption, the presence of manufacturing industries in the region and the ever-increasing industrialization. The increase is driven primarily by China, India, and Southeast Asian countries. Europe and America will also show progress in the market during the forecast period.



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The leading manufacturers in the rotary screw compressor market are Ingersoll Rand (Ireland), Atlas Copco (Sweden), Siemens (Germany), and Gardner Denver, Inc. (US). These players are looking at expanding their global foothold by tapping into opportunities in the developing economies.



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