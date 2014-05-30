Scribble Announces Kickstarter Campaign Being Launched to Crowdfund World's First Color Picker Pen

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/30/2014 -- A compact accurate color picker pen that picks any color and draws in that same color, the Scribble, is the subject of a new Kickstarter campaign with the goal of bringing the exciting new technology to the market quickly and open up an entire world of color opportunities for its future owners.



The idea can quickly pick any colo and instantly draw using that same color on paper or favorite mobile device is an appealing one. This is a cutting edge technology that's on the verge of becoming a household gadget, thanks to the recently announced Kickstarter campaign for the Scribble Pen, the world's first color picking pen. Developed by Scribble, this innovative pen can hold over 100,000 unique colors in its internal memory and can reproduce over 16 million unique colors.



“For the color blind, kids, interior decorators, homeowners, teachers, artists, photographers, designers and students, the Scribble color picker pen will make copying an exact color, any color from any object, an absolute breeze.,” commented a spokesperson from the company. “Scribble can scan, match or compare colors, draw on paper or mobile device. We know people are going to love it.”



The device works by using a color sensor and microprocessor to detect colors and mix the required ink for drawing. It's small enough to fit in a pocket or purse and is absolutely simple to use.



A Scribble Stylus will also be released which connects with an app bringing all the captured colors via blue tooth to the users cell phone or tablet. It will also allow for instant doodling on mobile device’s screen using any captured color.



Anticipation leading up to the product being released is high.



Shelly B. an interior decorator from Boston said recently, “I'm very interested in this Kickstarter. This would be the perfect device to help me easily scan and save color samples for client presentations. Being able to quickly match existing colors off walls and swatches with the Scribble Pen is going to be brilliant.”



Mark Barker and Robert Hoffman are the creators of ScribblePen who have both spent their careers thinking outside the box to develop highly innovative hardware technologies that make other people’s lives easier and much more enjoyable.



For more information on the Scribble and to take part in the Kickstarter visit http://getscribblepen.com.



FOR MORE INFORMATION AND PREVIEW PLEASE VISIT



Website: http://www.getscribblepen.com

Press Kit: http://getscribblepen.com/Scribble_Press_Kit.zip



Social:

https://www.facebook.com/scribblecolor

https://twitter.com/scribblecolor



PRESS CONTACT

Robert HOFFMAN

info@getscribblepen.com