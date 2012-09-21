Scribe Support Legal Outsourcing to Use Advanced Management Software for Legal Transcription Service

Chattisgarh, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/21/2012 -- Scribe Support Legal Outsourcing, a premium paralegal & legal assistant service provider today announced plans to use advanced transcription management software. The software is intended to handle Legal Transcription Services that they offer. It is meant to be used at the backend of their website where it will help to control file uploads, work allocation and delivery of completed work to their clients.



“The transcription management software is going to be of great help to us especially at the time when we are witnessing rapid increase in number of orders for legal transcription services” said Siddharth Shankar, Managing Partner of Scribe Support Legal Outsourcing, LLP. “Due to high demand of our transcription services, we were compelled to look for a viable solution that can handle large number of orders and at the same time provide timely delivery and improved quality on services. And Transcription Management software was the answer to it”.



The software provides several cutting edge features which includes strict security measures as well such as:



- firewall-protection



- secure dedicated US-based server



- 128-bit encryption for file transfer over http



- enhanced password encryption



- qualified login for secure file access



- sftp for secure file transfers,



“The data protection features are going to provide better sense of security to lawyers and law firms who often handle sensitive and confidential information and who sends such information to us for processing” said Siddharth.



The company provides paralegal & legal assistant solutions to lawyers and legal professionals in United States and claims that it provides full proof data security. They enter into non disclosure agreement with their staff and also signs non disclosure agreement with clients. The data is accessible only to staff working on the project and no one else and a constant data back-up is kept to prevent any kind of data loss. Features such as online negotiation, online uploads and payment mechanisms have also been incorporated in their website. See their website for more information.



About Scribe Support Legal Outsourcing, LLP

Scribe Support Legal Outsourcing is known for paralegal and legal assistant services it provides which includes Legal Research Service, Legal Transcription Service, Deposition Summary Service, Case Briefing Service, Document Conversion, Document Production, Contract Abstraction & many more.



The company is located in Chhattisgarh State of India & caters to providing offshore legal outsourcing services to attorneys, law firms and corporations in United States.



The company’s web site at http://www.scribesupport.com contains additional information.



