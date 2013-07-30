Scrinko SEO Will Show Potential Clients How Good They Can Be, for Free

Toronto, Ontario -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/30/2013 -- Search Engine Optimization is increasingly essential for businesses who wish to compete in the online marketplace. However, it is a highly specialised field that requires dedicated and on-going research and development to ensure that companies are mirroring the ever changing requirements of Google. Scrinko SEO provides a bespoke agency service to select local businesses in Toronto and is opening its doors to new expressions of interest. In order to demonstrate their worth, they promise to be able to make a YouTube video for companies who express interest and make it rank overnight in Google all 100% free.



The company’s latest SEO Toronto promise is to greet suitable applications with a customized YouTube video which they will rank highly in Google searches for key terms applicable to the business, demonstrating their efficacy and immediacy in getting results for the right companies.



The free video will create instant exposure which the company can track effectively on behalf of their client to demonstrate how this single marketing campaign has brought them more business. After that, they will ask their clients to make a commitment to a more prolonged working relationship.



A spokesperson for Scrinko SEO explained, “We are not an agency for everyone. There is no such thing as a one size fits all solution in bespoke online internet marketing, unfortunately many SEO consultants follow this one size fits all strategy which is why they fail regularly. Our approach is the polar opposite of this with each client getting an individual plan so we can maximize return on investment. We take seriously the service we wish to give to clients and that’s why we take no more than five clients at a time. We interview our clients to understand their needs and their ambitions, as well as their current place in the market. Only once we’ve established what can be achieved will we accept an offer. To make sure people know that it’s worth making an offer, we’ve made our free video promise. With us, overnight success is possible and we are ready to prove it. Although our SEO and video marketing services are what we are renowned for we are equally proficient in social media marketing and reputation management. Whichever service clients use us for we always have complete focus on building profits for our clients.”



About Scrinko SEO

