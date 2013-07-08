eScript.co Launches New Script Marketplace

Shreveport, LA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/08/2013 -- eScript.co is pleased to announce the arrival of their brand new script marketplace for developers and coders.



Is your business into script development? Do you create and sell PHP scripts, Wordpress plugins, Javascripts, or even HTML5? Are you in search of a script marketplace to sell cheaply, or simply show off a script portfolio? After speaking to hundreds of developers that are actually in search of a solid script marketplace to list their scripts and yet being able to keep a majority of their revenue, eScript.co decided to take the next step. As a result, eScript.co was designed to help fill the high cost void. Script developers can register completely cost-free and preserve a whopping 90% of every single digital product they sell!



So, just who does eScript.co target to Sign Up? eScript.co is looking for all developers! If you are a script developer and we don’t feature your category, quickly request it and eScript.co will incorporate it! Here are a number of examples of what they are looking for:



- Clone Scripts

- Social Network Scripts

- eCommerce Skins

- eCommerce Scripts

- PHP Scripts

- Javascript

- Wordpress Plugins

- HTML5

- Wordpress Themes

- Joomla Themes

- Joomla Extensions

- Drupal Themes

- CSS



In addition to the particularly top rated revenue sharing and no listing costs, what helps make eScript.co different is the actual fact they advertise your Digital Downloads for you! That's right, you list a script, plugin or theme, eScript.co will distribute news announcing the new product to major media outlets, including Google News, Bing News, the Boston Globe and hundreds more!



Say Good-bye towards the days of just retaining 50% of your merchandise profits. You developed the scripts, you deserve much more.



About eScript.co Script Marketplace

Buy, Sell or just explore the latest and hottest scripts, Wordpress plugins, Wordpress themes, templates, javascript and so much more. Are you looking for a one stop location to list, promote and sell your scripts, plugins, themes and more? Imagine having your portfolio listed at eScript.co and keeping 90% of your revenue! Better yet, imagine listing your portfolio and it costing you not a single penny, listing is 100% free of charge. Just when you thought it could not get better, we advertise our listings!



eScript.co is owned by WireService.co, one of the countries fastest growing press release wire services. With templates ready to go, as you list your products, we submit press releases that make major media outlets like the Boston Globe, costing you nothing!