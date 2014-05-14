Script Side Offers WordPress Plugins to Enhance the Features of WordPress

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/14/2014 -- WordPress is the most common blogging system that is being used by millions of users worldwide. It is not just a blogging tool now but a complete content management system wherein users get to install a variety of themes, plugins and widgets and develop a blogging site that is unique and attractive. WordPress has also evolved to be one of the strongest communities which is absolutely free to enter into. The WordPress Plugins are simple tools that can be used to increase the functionality of WordPress. Plugins are usually available in the form of custom functions or features which can be customized as per the user needs and requirements.



Script Side offers a variety of WordPress Plugins such as the Responsive HTML5 Audio Player Pro for users who want to install a music player in their WordPress Blog; the WP Express Popup is a plugin that helps users create custom popups mostly used in affiliate websites; WOO Commerce Bulk Price Edit Plugin that allows users to update all the product prices; WOOCommerce Buy Now / Express checkout Plugin that helps buyers skip the cart page and buy the products immediately; the Stripe Payment Gateway for EDD for personalized payment gateways and many more plugins.



The websites can get more attractive and interesting with plugins. They may also lead to high traffic and impressive rankings especially when it is a new website. One of the most attractive benefits of having plugins is that they make the site more functional and engaging to the visitors. The best thing about certain plugins is that users do not have to be experts in programming to install them. It is easy and users will be able to enhance their own websites with little effort. Plugins can also be used to integrate the websites with other social networking sites thereby improving the reviews and ratings.



To know more about different types of wordpress plugins available at Script Side visit http://scriptside.org/category/wordpress-plugins



About Scriptside.org

Script Side, www.scriptside.org based at Pakistan is an online digital marketplace where customers can buy images, templates, plugins, mobile apps, scripts and many more. The site offers exclusive WordPress plugins for enhancing the existing features or adding unavailable features.



Media Contact



D.I. Khan - Script Side

Address: Madni Town Shal Alam Abad Street, 29050, NWFP, Pakistan

Phone: +92-335-7616703

Email: support@scriptside.org

Website: http://scriptside.org/