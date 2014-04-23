ScriptBully Magazine Editor Reveals Script Writing Secret to Making Your Screenplay Stand out from Page One

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/23/2014 -- ScriptBully Magazine Editor Michael Rogan has read tons of scripts throughout his career, and he’s noticed an interesting trend on the first page of many of them that might keep screenwriters from making that all-important sale. He shares his nugget of screenwriting wisdom on YouTube in the video Script Writing 101: How to Make Page One of Your Script Kick Ass.



Rogan’s engaging video gets right to the heart of script writing basics without unnecessary filler so busy screenwriters can get the coaching they want and get back to writing. In just three short minutes, Rogan shares his helpful tip and shows viewers an example of what not to do along with a page one that’s done right.



“This is really valid advice,” says Craig Inzana, a film director and subscriber to Rogan’s YouTube channel.



With more than 1,800 subscribers and nearly 100,000 views of his videos, Rogan’s channel is quickly becoming a go-to resource for budding screenwriters around the world who are looking for advice on script writing format. In addition to coaching aspiring screenwriters on his YouTube channel, Rogan is the author of five audiobooks and e-books on scriptwriting as well as several e-books on social media marketing.



Script Writing 101: How to Make Page One of Your Script Kick Ass can be viewed on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5MQsTZR-aZI.



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