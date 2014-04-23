ScriptBully Magazine Reveals Its Top 5 List of America's Best Film Schools

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/23/2014 -- With a price tag approaching $100,000 or more for many of the nation’s top film programs, deciding which ones are worth the money can be a daunting task. ScriptBully Magazine Editor Michael Rogan wants to help. In his YouTube video Best Film Schools in the U.S.: What Are the Top 5 Best Film Schools?, he shares his top five list.



“How do you know if a film school is worth the huge amount of financial debt?” Rogan asks viewers.



“Well a big clue is how many actual alumni they have working in the industry.”

Rogan’s entire list is based on that premise. Unlike other popular film school rankings, Rogan’s admittedly “unscientific” list comes from one-on-one discussions with actual film school graduates who have gone on to land jobs in the film industry.



Because of their proximity to Hollywood, four of Rogan’s top five schools are in California. One school on the list hails from New York.



“I’ve been looking at all of these schools,” says Jw1ree, an aspirant film student and subscriber to Rogan’s YouTube channel. “It’s good to hear some outside opinion.”



With more than 1,800 subscribers and nearly 100,000 views of his videos, Rogan’s channel is quickly becoming a go-to resource for budding screenwriters. Rogan is also the author of five audiobooks and e-books on scriptwriting.



Best Film Schools in the U.S.: What Are the Top 5 Best Film Schools? can be viewed on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D9fyuNuRses.



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